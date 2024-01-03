Supreme Court to Possibly Decide on Trump's Ballot Ban

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240103/supreme-court-to-possibly-decide-on-trumps-ballot-ban-1115967433.html

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall break down topics from around the globe, including the Supreme Court possibly deciding on Trump's ballot ban.

Steve Abramowicz - Host of Mill Creek View PodcastEd Martin - AttorneyDan Kovalik - Human Rights LawyerJoe Belnome - Former New Jersey State CandidateIn the first hour, podcast host Steve Abramowicz shares his perspective on the Supreme Court deciding on Trump's ballot ban ahead of the Iowa caucus and New Hampshire primary.Then, attorney Ed Martin joins the show to discuss the anticipated unsealing of the Epstein Files which could reveal key political figures.The second hour begins with human rights lawyer Dan Kovalik, who shares his expertise on the latest out of Gaza, the crisis in the Red Sea, and the escalation in Lebanon.Later, Former New Jersey State candidate Joe Belnome weighs in on the feds' allegations against Democratic Senator Bob Menendez of Qatari influence.

