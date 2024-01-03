International
- Sputnik International, 1920
The Final Countdown
Hosted by international journalist, Angie Wong, along with author and cartoonist, Ted Rall - The Final Countdown promises a fast-paced discussion of all the biggest stories of the day. Join us to countdown to the top stories that impact the global community M-F from 10am to noon!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240103/supreme-court-to-possibly-decide-on-trumps-ballot-ban-1115967433.html
Supreme Court to Possibly Decide on Trump's Ballot Ban
Supreme Court to Possibly Decide on Trump's Ballot Ban
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall break down topics from around the globe, including the Supreme Court possibly deciding on Trump's ballot ban.
2024-01-03T04:34+0000
2024-01-04T11:40+0000
the final countdown
iowa
new hampshire
donald trump
joe biden
epstein
hamas
israel
gaza strip
lebanon
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/03/1115967589_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_a462aae96cad8dc20f273941e31c4bac.jpg
Supreme Court to Possibly Decide on Trump's Ballot Ban
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall break down topics from around the globe, including the Supreme Court possibly deciding on Trump's ballot ban.
Steve Abramowicz - Host of Mill Creek View PodcastEd Martin - AttorneyDan Kovalik - Human Rights LawyerJoe Belnome - Former New Jersey State CandidateIn the first hour, podcast host Steve Abramowicz shares his perspective on the Supreme Court deciding on Trump's ballot ban ahead of the Iowa caucus and New Hampshire primary.Then, attorney Ed Martin joins the show to discuss the anticipated unsealing of the Epstein Files which could reveal key political figures.The second hour begins with human rights lawyer Dan Kovalik, who shares his expertise on the latest out of Gaza, the crisis in the Red Sea, and the escalation in Lebanon.Later, Former New Jersey State candidate Joe Belnome weighs in on the feds' allegations against Democratic Senator Bob Menendez of Qatari influence.
iowa
new hampshire
israel
gaza strip
lebanon
red sea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Ted Rall
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125340_0:0:360:360_100x100_80_0_0_1ed1a3494a53cde87e19521c3658fe92.jpg
Ted Rall
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125340_0:0:360:360_100x100_80_0_0_1ed1a3494a53cde87e19521c3658fe92.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/03/1115967589_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_116d66ba1d91c0eb53031b3acb215b91.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
trump's ballot ban, why trump is banned from election, who wants to ban trump
trump's ballot ban, why trump is banned from election, who wants to ban trump

Supreme Court to Possibly Decide on Trump's Ballot Ban

04:34 GMT 03.01.2024 (Updated: 11:40 GMT 04.01.2024)
The Final Countdown
Supreme Court to Possibly Decide on Trump's Ballot Ban
Subscribe
Ted Rall - Sputnik International
Ted Rall
All materials
Angie Wong
All materials
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall break down topics from around the globe, including the Supreme Court possibly deciding on Trump's ballot ban.
Steve Abramowicz - Host of Mill Creek View Podcast
Ed Martin - Attorney
Dan Kovalik - Human Rights Lawyer
Joe Belnome - Former New Jersey State Candidate
In the first hour, podcast host Steve Abramowicz shares his perspective on the Supreme Court deciding on Trump's ballot ban ahead of the Iowa caucus and New Hampshire primary.
Then, attorney Ed Martin joins the show to discuss the anticipated unsealing of the Epstein Files which could reveal key political figures.
The second hour begins with human rights lawyer Dan Kovalik, who shares his expertise on the latest out of Gaza, the crisis in the Red Sea, and the escalation in Lebanon.
Later, Former New Jersey State candidate Joe Belnome weighs in on the feds' allegations against Democratic Senator Bob Menendez of Qatari influence.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала