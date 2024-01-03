International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russian Self-Propelled Artillery Operate in Ukrainian Conflict Zone
Watch Russian Self-Propelled Artillery Operate in Ukrainian Conflict Zone
Move into a designated position, fire at the target coordinates, move out before a retaliatory strike hits you, rinse and repeat – that is the daily routine of a self-propelled howitzer crew in a nutshell.
Move into a designated position, fire at the target coordinates, move out before a retaliatory strike hits you, rinse and repeat – that is the daily routine of a self-propelled howitzer crew in a nutshell.Methodically and incessantly, these artillery units of the Russian Armed Forces keep chipping away at the Kiev regime's military strength.This video courtesy of the Russian Ministry of Defense shows one such Russian Msta-S self-propelled howitzer in action in the Ukrainian conflict zone.
There is no rest for the Russian artillery units in Ukraine, firing salvo after salvo at enemy troop formations and fortifications as soon as target coordinates arrive.
Move into a designated position, fire at the target coordinates, move out before a retaliatory strike hits you, rinse and repeat – that is the daily routine of a self-propelled howitzer crew in a nutshell.
Methodically and incessantly, these artillery units of the Russian Armed Forces keep chipping away at the Kiev regime's military strength.
This video courtesy of the Russian Ministry of Defense shows one such Russian Msta-S self-propelled howitzer in action in the Ukrainian conflict zone.
