WHO Chief Slams Israeli Attacks on Al-Amal Hospital in Southern Gaza Strip

World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus condemned on Wednesday "unconscionable" Israeli strikes on Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.

On Tuesday, the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said five people were killed and three others were injured in Israeli strikes on the organization's headquarters and the surrounding area of Al-Amal Hospital. On October 7, Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip while its fighters breached the border, attacking both civilian neighborhoods and military bases. As a result, over 1,200 people in Israel were killed. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 21,800 people have been killed so far in Gaza as a result of Israeli strikes, local authorities said. On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1. Over 100 hostages are still believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza.

