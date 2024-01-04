https://sputnikglobe.com/20240104/israeli-army-struck-military-infrastructure-allegedly-used-by-hezbollah-1115972836.html
Israeli Army Struck Military Infrastructure Allegedly Used by Hezbollah
Israeli Army Struck Military Infrastructure Allegedly Used by Hezbollah
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it had struck military infrastructure allegedly used by the Hezbollah movement in Lebanon.
2024-01-04T07:59+0000
2024-01-04T07:59+0000
2024-01-04T07:59+0000
world
israeli-palestinian conflict
israel-gaza conflict
palestine-israel conflict
israel
hezbollah
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/01/1f/1081938564_0:107:1024:683_1920x0_80_0_0_c0f264be133594515d7cb91e54956abd.png
The situation in southern Lebanon became worse after the start of Israel's military operations in the Gaza Strip. The Israeli army and Hezbollah fighters daily fire at each other's positions in areas along the border."Earlier today, several launches from Lebanon were identified crossing into Israeli territory and falling in open areas in Goren, northern Israel. Furthermore, a short while ago, a terrorist squad that was identified in the area of Yaroun in Lebanon was struck by the IDF. The IDF also struck observation devices, as well as military infrastructure in which Hezbollah terrorists were located," the IDF said in a statement on Telegram. On October 7, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip across the border, killing over 1,200 people and abducting some 240 others. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 22,000 people have been killed in Gaza by Israeli strikes, local authorities said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240103/majority-of-israelis-want-netanyahu-out-of-office-once-gaza-conflict-resolved---poll-1115966431.html
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/01/1f/1081938564_36:0:947:683_1920x0_80_0_0_b8a7ac94b174bd209fb0852e2f8fbfd1.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
gaza strip violence, gaza crisis, israel hezbollah, israel lebanon
gaza strip violence, gaza crisis, israel hezbollah, israel lebanon
Israeli Army Struck Military Infrastructure Allegedly Used by Hezbollah
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it had struck military infrastructure allegedly used by the Hezbollah movement in Lebanon.
The situation in southern Lebanon became worse after the start of Israel's military operations in the Gaza Strip. The Israeli army and Hezbollah fighters daily fire at each other's positions in areas along the border.
"Earlier today, several launches from Lebanon were identified crossing into Israeli territory and falling in open areas in Goren, northern Israel. Furthermore, a short while ago, a terrorist squad that was identified in the area of Yaroun in Lebanon was struck by the IDF. The IDF also struck observation devices, as well as military infrastructure in which Hezbollah terrorists were located," the IDF said in a statement on Telegram.
On October 7, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip across the border, killing over 1,200 people and abducting some 240 others. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 22,000 people have been killed in Gaza by Israeli strikes, local authorities said.