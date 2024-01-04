Israeli Army Struck Military Infrastructure Allegedly Used by Hezbollah

International
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it had struck military infrastructure allegedly used by the Hezbollah movement in Lebanon.
The situation in southern Lebanon became worse after the start of Israel's military operations in the Gaza Strip. The Israeli army and Hezbollah fighters daily fire at each other's positions in areas along the border."Earlier today, several launches from Lebanon were identified crossing into Israeli territory and falling in open areas in Goren, northern Israel. Furthermore, a short while ago, a terrorist squad that was identified in the area of Yaroun in Lebanon was struck by the IDF. The IDF also struck observation devices, as well as military infrastructure in which Hezbollah terrorists were located," the IDF said in a statement on Telegram. On October 7, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip across the border, killing over 1,200 people and abducting some 240 others. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 22,000 people have been killed in Gaza by Israeli strikes, local authorities said.
07:59 GMT 04.01.2024
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it had struck military infrastructure allegedly used by the Hezbollah movement in Lebanon.
The situation in southern Lebanon became worse after the start of Israel's military operations in the Gaza Strip. The Israeli army and Hezbollah fighters daily fire at each other's positions in areas along the border.
"Earlier today, several launches from Lebanon were identified crossing into Israeli territory and falling in open areas in Goren, northern Israel. Furthermore, a short while ago, a terrorist squad that was identified in the area of Yaroun in Lebanon was struck by the IDF. The IDF also struck observation devices, as well as military infrastructure in which Hezbollah terrorists were located," the IDF said in a statement on Telegram.
On October 7, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip across the border, killing over 1,200 people and abducting some 240 others. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 22,000 people have been killed in Gaza by Israeli strikes, local authorities said.
