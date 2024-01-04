https://sputnikglobe.com/20240104/musk-biden-administration-actively-facilitating-illegal-immigration-to-us-1115979601.html

Musk: Biden Administration 'Actively Facilitating Illegal Immigration' to US

CEO of X Elon Musk asserted on Thursday in a social media post that the Biden administration is actively facilitating illegal immigration.

"At this point, there is no question that this administration is actively facilitating illegal immigration," Musk said.Musk also said that the reason behind this was that the administration views the illegal immigrants as "potential Dem voters." The remarks were in response to Datahazard's social media post, which said that not only do current monthly border encounters exceed the combined metrics from the Trump and Obama administrations, but monthly apprehensions also surpass the previous two administrations, with December 2023 marked as the worst single month in the history of the southern border. The US southern border has turned into a crisis that has seen three consecutive record-breaking years of illegal crossings since the start of the Biden administration and undertaking of relaxed immigration policies, which has summed up to more than 5.4 million to date.

