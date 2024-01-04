https://sputnikglobe.com/20240104/new-york-subway-train-derailment-leaves-24-passengers-injured-1115980561.html
New York Subway Train Derailment Leaves 24 Passengers Injured
New York Subway Train Derailment Leaves 24 Passengers Injured
Two dozen people were injured during a subway train derailment incident in Manhattan, New York City Fire Department Deputy Assistant Chief Ian Swords confirmed during a news conference.
2024-01-04T23:10+0000
2024-01-04T23:10+0000
2024-01-04T23:06+0000
americas
us
kathy hochul
manhattan
new york
new york city fire department
train collision
subway
subway train
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/04/1115980404_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_5b8b4c89d39a71c000d6aa5208e6ed36.jpg
“We have a total of 24 people injured,” Swords said late Thursday, adding that nobody was seriously injured in the incident.The 24 individuals were on a train moving northbound when it wound up colliding with a work train at about 3 p.m. local time. Reports detailed that at least eight of those injured were taken to local area hospitals, but that none of the injuries were considered life-threatening.An internal report obtained by US media detailed that the collision took place just as the work train was changing tracks. Four transit workers were said to be aboard the train when the derailment unfolded.Transit officials have stated that collision did not appear to be the direct result of an equipment malfunction.The location of the collision was recorded near 96th Street and Broadway, since prompting officials to temporarily shutter service.New York Governor Kathy Hochul previously said she had been briefed on the situation.
americas
manhattan
new york
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/04/1115980404_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_79f70d3b0ee36d45a346bff02983ac1a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
new york subway, what caused new york train derailment, how many injured in new york derailment
new york subway, what caused new york train derailment, how many injured in new york derailment
New York Subway Train Derailment Leaves 24 Passengers Injured
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Two dozen people were injured during a subway train derailment incident in Manhattan, New York City Fire Department Deputy Assistant Chief Ian Swords confirmed during a news conference.
“We have a total of 24 people injured,” Swords said late Thursday, adding that nobody was seriously injured in the incident.
The 24 individuals were on a train moving northbound when it wound up colliding with a work train at about 3 p.m. local time. Reports detailed that at least eight of those injured were taken to local area hospitals, but that none of the injuries were considered life-threatening.
An internal report obtained by US media detailed that the collision took place just as the work train was changing tracks. Four transit workers were said to be aboard the train when the derailment unfolded.
Transit officials have stated that collision did not appear to be the direct result of an equipment malfunction.
The location of the collision was recorded near 96th Street and Broadway, since prompting officials to temporarily shutter service.
Richard Davey, the president of the New York City Transit, remarked at the presser that "it’s going take us a while to get this service back and running," adding that at present, "it’s a little messy down there."
New York Governor Kathy Hochul previously said she had been briefed on the situation.