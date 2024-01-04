https://sputnikglobe.com/20240104/police-responding-to-active-shooting-at-iowa-high-school---reports-1115977116.html
Police are responding to reports of an active shooter situation at the Perry High School in the US state of Iowa, American media reported on Thursday.
The Dallas County Sheriff's Office confirmed there was an investigation into the shooting but said details are not available at the present time, the report said. According to authorities, victims were sent to MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center, and while there is no official confirmation yet, media reported one dead and at least one wounded.The attack occurred on the first day of the semester, as students returned to classes following the winter break.Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswami called on Americans to pray for community in Perry. A press conference on the shooting in Perry is scheduled to take place at 11:00am EST.
15:44 GMT 04.01.2024 (Updated: 15:47 GMT 04.01.2024)
The attack occurred on the first day of the semester, as students returned to classes following the winter break.
Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswami called on Americans to pray for community in Perry.
"Pray for the community in Perry, Iowa, this morning," Ramaswami said via the social media platform X.
A press conference on the shooting in Perry is scheduled to take place at 11:00am EST.