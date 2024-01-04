https://sputnikglobe.com/20240104/police-responding-to-active-shooting-at-iowa-high-school---reports-1115977116.html

Police Responding to Active Shooting at Iowa High School - Reports

Police Responding to Active Shooting at Iowa High School - Reports

Police are responding to reports of an active shooter situation at the Perry High School in the US state of Iowa, American media reported on Thursday.

2024-01-04T15:44+0000

2024-01-04T15:44+0000

2024-01-04T15:47+0000

americas

us

iowa

shooting

mass shooting

school shooting

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/01/19/1081869502_0:139:1920:1219_1920x0_80_0_0_2fe5191d293640bed04f1ff69b830a53.jpg

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office confirmed there was an investigation into the shooting but said details are not available at the present time, the report said. According to authorities, victims were sent to MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center, and while there is no official confirmation yet, media reported one dead and at least one wounded.The attack occurred on the first day of the semester, as students returned to classes following the winter break.Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswami called on Americans to pray for community in Perry. A press conference on the shooting in Perry is scheduled to take place at 11:00am EST.

americas

iowa

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

shooting at iowa high school, perry high school shooting