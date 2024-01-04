https://sputnikglobe.com/20240104/red-sea-crisis-is-direct-reflection-of-gaza-violence--russian-envoy-to-un-1115972078.html

Red Sea Crisis is Direct Reflection of Gaza Violence – Russian Envoy to UN

UN Security Council held a meeting on escalation in Red Sea amid ongoing violence in Gaza Strip. Russia's permanent representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia blamed US for turning a blind eye to Israeli operation and questioned legitimacy of their actions in Red Sea.

The events in the Red Sea are a direct reflection of the violence in the Gaza Strip, said Russia's envoy to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia during a UN Security Council meeting.He explained that the US backs Israeli actions and prevents a ceasefire resolution – a stance that exacerbates the hostilities.He lamented that the Security Council resolutions on the Mideast crisis and Palestine adopted since the outbreak of hostilities de facto remain unimplemented due to US actions.The Russian diplomat explained that Washington's policy provokes outrage in the Mideast, which sometimes manifests in violent ways, referring to Ansar Allah actions in the Red Sea.US-Backed Red Sea Coalition's Legitimacy is QuestionableThe legitimacy of US-backed coalition actions in the Red Sea raised doubts from the standpoint of international law, said Nebenzia.He stressed that “Despite a pretentious name,” the international sea coalition “mostly consists of US warships and the legitimacy of its actions in terms of international law raises most serious doubts.”Russia Condemns Attacks on Civillian Vessels, Urges Houthis to Show RestraintThe leaders of the Ansar Allah movement should stop threatening commercial vessels in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, stressed the Russian envoy to the UN.Nebenzia explained that the Red Sea crisis seriously concerns Moscow since trade routes in the region are vital for international commerce and the stability of the global economy.He added that Russia “demands the immediate release of the Galaxy Leader ship and its crew,” adding that Houthi leaders must exercise restraint and behave responsibly.In mid-November, the Shiite movement Ansar Allah warned it will attack any vessels in the Red Sea related to Israel. On November 19, Houthi fighters seized the Galaxy Leader vessel and its crew. In response, the US - along with other countries - declared the start of naval operation allegedly aimed at the protection of navigation in the Red Sea.

