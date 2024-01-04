https://sputnikglobe.com/20240104/red-sea-crisis-is-direct-reflection-of-gaza-violence--russian-envoy-to-un-1115972078.html
Red Sea Crisis is Direct Reflection of Gaza Violence – Russian Envoy to UN
UN Security Council held a meeting on escalation in Red Sea amid ongoing violence in Gaza Strip. Russia's permanent representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia blamed US for turning a blind eye to Israeli operation and questioned legitimacy of their actions in Red Sea.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/17/1115767299_0:85:1620:996_1920x0_80_0_0_9a4712344d1398d0d753fc41cd3a4074.jpg
The events in the Red Sea are a direct reflection of the violence in the Gaza Strip, said Russia's envoy to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia during a UN Security Council meeting.He explained that the US backs Israeli actions and prevents a ceasefire resolution – a stance that exacerbates the hostilities.He lamented that the Security Council resolutions on the Mideast crisis and Palestine adopted since the outbreak of hostilities de facto remain unimplemented due to US actions.The Russian diplomat explained that Washington's policy provokes outrage in the Mideast, which sometimes manifests in violent ways, referring to Ansar Allah actions in the Red Sea.US-Backed Red Sea Coalition's Legitimacy is QuestionableThe legitimacy of US-backed coalition actions in the Red Sea raised doubts from the standpoint of international law, said Nebenzia.He stressed that “Despite a pretentious name,” the international sea coalition “mostly consists of US warships and the legitimacy of its actions in terms of international law raises most serious doubts.”Russia Condemns Attacks on Civillian Vessels, Urges Houthis to Show RestraintThe leaders of the Ansar Allah movement should stop threatening commercial vessels in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, stressed the Russian envoy to the UN.Nebenzia explained that the Red Sea crisis seriously concerns Moscow since trade routes in the region are vital for international commerce and the stability of the global economy.He added that Russia “demands the immediate release of the Galaxy Leader ship and its crew,” adding that Houthi leaders must exercise restraint and behave responsibly.In mid-November, the Shiite movement Ansar Allah warned it will attack any vessels in the Red Sea related to Israel. On November 19, Houthi fighters seized the Galaxy Leader vessel and its crew. In response, the US - along with other countries - declared the start of naval operation allegedly aimed at the protection of navigation in the Red Sea.
The UN Security Council has held a meeting on the escalation in the Red Sea amid ongoing hostilities in the Gaza Strip. Russia's permanent representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia blamed the US for turning a blind eye to Israeli operations and questioned the legitimacy of their actions in the Red Sea.
The events in the Red Sea are a direct reflection of the violence in the Gaza Strip, said Russia's envoy to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia during a UN Security Council meeting.
“The problem with freedom of navigation in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden is evolving in such a dramatic way, not in a vacuum. I think no one of our colleagues will deny that events in the Red Sea are the direct reflection of the violence in Gaza, where the fierce operation of Israel goes on for three months already," said Nebenzia.
He explained that the US backs Israeli actions and prevents a ceasefire resolution – a stance that exacerbates the hostilities.
“It is not a secret that Mideast region is extremely disillusioned with the fact that the US that backs Israeli action all the time is holding hostage other Security Council members and prevents the adoption of a resolution that would demand an immediate ceasefire. Time after time, using veto power, Washington undermines all efforts to provide humanitarian aid to Palestinians,” stressed Nebenzia.
He lamented that the Security Council resolutions on the Mideast crisis and Palestine adopted since the outbreak of hostilities
de facto remain unimplemented due to US actions.
The Russian diplomat explained that Washington's policy provokes outrage in the Mideast, which sometimes manifests in violent ways, referring to Ansar Allah actions in the Red Sea.
“It becomes more difficult for Mideast governments to manage public sentiment and in the case when non-state actors come on the stage, it becomes almost impossible,” Nebenzia said.
US-Backed Red Sea Coalition's Legitimacy is Questionable
The legitimacy of US-backed coalition actions in the Red Sea raised doubts from the standpoint of international law, said Nebenzia.
He stressed that “Despite a pretentious name,” the international sea coalition “mostly consists of US warships and the legitimacy of its actions in terms of international law raises most serious doubts.”
“That’s why our job for today is not only to confirm the collective message to Ansar Allah, which was agreed on December 1, about the inadmissibility of their actions but also to poor cold water on the 'hotheads' in Washington that eye another Mideast conflict as part of their own geopolitical game,” Nebenzia pointed out.
Russia Condemns Attacks on Civillian Vessels, Urges Houthis to Show Restraint
The leaders of the Ansar Allah movement should stop threatening commercial vessels in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, stressed the Russian envoy to the UN.
Nebenzia explained that the Red Sea crisis seriously concerns Moscow since trade routes in the region are vital for international commerce and the stability of the global economy.
“Free and safe navigation in the region is a cornerstone of sustainable shipments of both commercial and humanitarian cargoes. We strongly condemn the attacks on civilian vessels that threaten not only freedom and safety of navigation, but also lives and health of the crewmembers,” stressed the Russian diplomat.
He added that Russia “demands the immediate release of the Galaxy Leader ship and its crew,” adding that Houthi leaders must exercise restraint and behave responsibly.
In mid-November, the Shiite movement Ansar Allah warned it will attack any vessels in the Red Sea related to Israel. On November 19, Houthi fighters seized the Galaxy Leader vessel and its crew. In response, the US - along with other countries - declared the start of naval operation allegedly aimed at the protection of navigation in the Red Sea.