Russian Air Defenses Foil Ukrainian Attack on Crimea - Sevastopol Governor
15:07 GMT 04.01.2024 (Updated: 15:45 GMT 04.01.2024)
Being updated
Russian air defense forces in the Sevastopol area mobilized to repel a Ukrainian airborne attack against the city on January 4.
Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said Thursday that, according to preliminary reports, several Ukrainian airborne targets have already been downed by Russian air defense units and urged city residents to remain indoors to avoid getting injured by debris from downed missiles and drones.
"The military is repelling an attack of the Ukronazis. According to preliminary information, several air targets have already been shot down. All services have been brought to a state of combat readiness. Sevastopol rescue service at the moment does not register damage to infrastructure," Razvozhayev said in a Telegram post.
The governor added that a house on Glukhova Street was damaged by shrapnel and at least one person was injured, if the preliminary data is to be believed.