International
Russian Air Defenses Foil Ukrainian Attack on Crimea - Sevastopol Governor
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240104/russian-air-defenses-foil-ukrainian-attack-on-crimea---sevastopol-governor-1115976952.html
Russian Air Defenses Foil Ukrainian Attack on Crimea - Sevastopol Governor
Russian Air Defenses Foil Ukrainian Attack on Crimea - Sevastopol Governor
Russian air defense forces in the Sevastopol area mobilized to repel a Ukrainian airborne attack against the city on January 4. 04.01.2024, Sputnik International
2024-01-04T15:07+0000
2024-01-04T15:45+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
sevastopol
ukraine
crimea
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104959/85/1049598511_0:190:2967:1858_1920x0_80_0_0_3ce789a283a5dce5a1750d24185ab7b1.jpg
Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said Thursday that, according to preliminary reports, several Ukrainian airborne targets have already been downed by Russian air defense units and urged city residents to remain indoors to avoid getting injured by debris from downed missiles and drones."The military is repelling an attack of the Ukronazis. According to preliminary information, several air targets have already been shot down. All services have been brought to a state of combat readiness. Sevastopol rescue service at the moment does not register damage to infrastructure," Razvozhayev said in a Telegram post.The governor added that a house on Glukhova Street was damaged by shrapnel and at least one person was injured, if the preliminary data is to be believed.
russia
sevastopol
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104959/85/1049598511_117:0:2848:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ad5e8babdc837a20f844af15c96e0a37.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, sevastopol, ukraine, crimea
russia, sevastopol, ukraine, crimea

Russian Air Defenses Foil Ukrainian Attack on Crimea - Sevastopol Governor

15:07 GMT 04.01.2024 (Updated: 15:45 GMT 04.01.2024)
© Sputnik / Sergey Malgavko / Go to the mediabankS-400 regiment enters on duty in Crimea
S-400 regiment enters on duty in Crimea - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.01.2024
© Sputnik / Sergey Malgavko
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Being updated
Russian air defense forces in the Sevastopol area mobilized to repel a Ukrainian airborne attack against the city on January 4.
Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said Thursday that, according to preliminary reports, several Ukrainian airborne targets have already been downed by Russian air defense units and urged city residents to remain indoors to avoid getting injured by debris from downed missiles and drones.
"The military is repelling an attack of the Ukronazis. According to preliminary information, several air targets have already been shot down. All services have been brought to a state of combat readiness. Sevastopol rescue service at the moment does not register damage to infrastructure," Razvozhayev said in a Telegram post.
The governor added that a house on Glukhova Street was damaged by shrapnel and at least one person was injured, if the preliminary data is to be believed.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала