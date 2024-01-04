https://sputnikglobe.com/20240104/russian-soldiers-safely-return-home-from-ukrainian-captivity-1115971101.html
248 Russian Soldiers Return Home From Ukrainian Captivity
Russia’s Ministry of Defense reported that 248 Russian servicemen had been returned from Ukrainian captivity with UAE mediation and as a result of difficult negotiations. They are provided will all necessary medical and psychological assistance.
The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that 248 Russian servicemen were returned from captivity in Ukraine after difficult negotiations. The ministry added that the return of the Russian servicemen was made possible by the humanitarian mediation of the United Arab Emirates.All the released Russian servicemen will receive the necessary medical and psychological assistance. They will be transported by military transport aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces for treatment and rehabilitation in medical facilities of the Russian Defense Ministry, the statement added.Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova said 75 servicemen had been returned without exchange.The UAE Foreign Ministry on Thursday thanked the Russian and Ukrainian governments for their cooperation in the prisoner exchange."The Ministry expressed their appreciation to the governments of Russia and Ukraine for their cooperation and response to the UAE's mediation efforts to make the exchange process a success," the UAE Foreign Ministry announced.They noted that the successful prisoner exchange reflected the strong friendship of the United Arab Emirates, adding that it was one of the largest prisoner exchanges between the two sides since the start of hostilities.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240103/russian-air-defense-destroys-12-tochka-u-and-olkha-ukrainian-missiles-over-belgorod-region--1115957425.html
In mid-December, President Vladimir Putin said that the number of Ukrainian prisoners of war had increased dramatically. 43 Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers surrendered to Russian troops in the last week of December, half of them in the direction of Kupyansk.
