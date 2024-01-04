https://sputnikglobe.com/20240104/south-korea-us-hold-drills-near-border-with-north-korea---reports-1115973156.html

South Korea, US Hold Drills Near Border With North Korea - Reports

South Korea and the United States have conducted joint military drills with live firing near the former's border with North Korea to increase their joint combat readiness amid threats allegedly posed by Pyongyang, local news agency reported on Thursday, citing the South Korean military.

The exercise was launched in the city of Pocheon on December 29 and is scheduled to end on Friday, January 5, media reported, adding that the drills had involved a total of 110 weapons systems from the two countries, including K1A2 tanks, A-19 combat aircraft, Stryker armored personnel carriers and artillery systems. The program of the drills included air strikes against simulated targets, tank shooting and air defense, the report said. The South Korean troops have already staged a number of training exercises and practiced other tactics earlier this week, Yonhap added.

