Terror Attack In Iran, Likely Assange Extradition, Israel ICC Charges
Over 100 are dead after two bombs exploded during a ceremony at Iran's Quds Commander Soleimani burial site.
Political scientist and author Aaron Good joins Misfits hosts John Kiriakou and Ben Zinevich to discuss Donald Trump's appeal of decisions to remove him from the ballots of several states, his attacks against Liz Cheney, who seems to lead in early primary races in the coming weeks, Robert F. Kennedy's qualifying for the ballot in Utah, Senator Bob Menendez dealing with further bribery accusations, and the possible sentencing for January 6th rioter and accused FBI informant Ray Epps.Author and journalist for Shadowproof.com Kevin Gosztola discusses the increasing possibility of an update on Julian Assange's case, why the European Court of Human rights seems to not have authority to chime into the Assange issues, an update on Julian's physical condition, the latest on a lawsuit filed by Americans who had their data stolen by a CIA-associated company, and the dwindling protest rights of British citizens.The Misfits also discuss who could be behind the terror attack in Iran and how Tehran may respond, as well as Bernie Sanders calling for all aid to Israel to be ended, and a release of further names associated with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
04:11 GMT 04.01.2024 (Updated: 11:57 GMT 04.01.2024)
Political scientist and author Aaron Good joins Misfits hosts John Kiriakou and Ben Zinevich to discuss Donald Trump's appeal of decisions to remove him from the ballots of several states, his attacks against Liz Cheney, who seems to lead in early primary races in the coming weeks, Robert F. Kennedy's qualifying for the ballot in Utah, Senator Bob Menendez dealing with further bribery accusations, and the possible sentencing for January 6th rioter and accused FBI informant Ray Epps.
Author and journalist for Shadowproof.com Kevin Gosztola discusses the increasing possibility of an update on Julian Assange's case, why the European Court of Human rights seems to not have authority to chime into the Assange issues, an update on Julian's physical condition, the latest on a lawsuit filed by Americans who had their data stolen by a CIA-associated company, and the dwindling protest rights of British citizens.
The Misfits also discuss who could be behind the terror attack in Iran and how Tehran may respond, as well as Bernie Sanders calling for all aid to Israel to be ended, and a release of further names associated with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.