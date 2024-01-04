International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Political Misfits
Political Misfits bring you news, politics and culture from the belly of Washington DC without the red and blue treatment. Informed by progressive politics, class analysis and anti-war activism, we break down the day's pressing economic, social and political stories from perspectives often ignored.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240104/terror-attack-in-iran-likely-assange-extradition-israel-icc-charges-1115967805.html
Terror Attack In Iran, Likely Assange Extradition, Israel ICC Charges
Terror Attack In Iran, Likely Assange Extradition, Israel ICC Charges
Over 100 are dead after two bombs exploded during a ceremony at Iran's Quds Commander Soleimani burial site.
2024-01-04T04:11+0000
2024-01-04T11:57+0000
political misfits
donald trump
2024 us presidential election
robert f. kennedy jr
julian assange
iran
jeffrey epstein
january 6
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/03/1115967906_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_153da432c50ae431aca969d1c00f20ae.png
Terror Attack In Iran, Likely Assange Extradition, Israel ICC Charges
Over 100 are dead after two bombs exploded during a ceremony at Iran's Quds Commander Soleimani burial site.
Political scientist and author Aaron Good joins Misfits hosts John Kiriakou and Ben Zinevich to discuss Donald Trump's appeal of decisions to remove him from the ballots of several states, his attacks against Liz Cheney, who seems to lead in early primary races in the coming weeks, Robert F. Kennedy's qualifying for the ballot in Utah, Senator Bob Menendez dealing with further bribery accusations, and the possible sentencing for January 6th rioter and accused FBI informant Ray Epps.Author and journalist for Shadowproof.com Kevin Gosztola discusses the increasing possibility of an update on Julian Assange's case, why the European Court of Human rights seems to not have authority to chime into the Assange issues, an update on Julian's physical condition, the latest on a lawsuit filed by Americans who had their data stolen by a CIA-associated company, and the dwindling protest rights of British citizens.The Misfits also discuss who could be behind the terror attack in Iran and how Tehran may respond, as well as Bernie Sanders calling for all aid to Israel to be ended, and a release of further names associated with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Michelle Witte
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg
Michelle Witte
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/03/1115967906_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_024527b7443768c40c7648de69bd1184.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
soleimani tomb blast, explosion in kerman
soleimani tomb blast, explosion in kerman

Terror Attack In Iran, Likely Assange Extradition, Israel ICC Charges

04:11 GMT 04.01.2024 (Updated: 11:57 GMT 04.01.2024)
Political Misfits
Terror Attack In Iran, Likely Assange Extradition, Israel ICC Charges
Subscribe
Michelle Witte - Sputnik International
Michelle Witte
All materialsWrite to the author
John Kiriakou - Sputnik International
John Kiriakou
All materials
Over 100 are dead after two bombs exploded during a ceremony at Iran's Quds Commander Soleimani burial site.
Political scientist and author Aaron Good joins Misfits hosts John Kiriakou and Ben Zinevich to discuss Donald Trump's appeal of decisions to remove him from the ballots of several states, his attacks against Liz Cheney, who seems to lead in early primary races in the coming weeks, Robert F. Kennedy's qualifying for the ballot in Utah, Senator Bob Menendez dealing with further bribery accusations, and the possible sentencing for January 6th rioter and accused FBI informant Ray Epps.
Author and journalist for Shadowproof.com Kevin Gosztola discusses the increasing possibility of an update on Julian Assange's case, why the European Court of Human rights seems to not have authority to chime into the Assange issues, an update on Julian's physical condition, the latest on a lawsuit filed by Americans who had their data stolen by a CIA-associated company, and the dwindling protest rights of British citizens.
The Misfits also discuss who could be behind the terror attack in Iran and how Tehran may respond, as well as Bernie Sanders calling for all aid to Israel to be ended, and a release of further names associated with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала