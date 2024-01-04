https://sputnikglobe.com/20240104/twin-bombings-kill-over-100-people-in-iran-1115968674.html

Twin Bombings Kill Over 100 People in Iran

Twin Bombings Kill Over 100 People in Iran

On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins delved into several topics from around the globe, including the twin bombings that rocked the Iranian...

Twin Bombings Kill Over 100 People in Iran On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins delved into several topics from around the globe, including the twin bombings that rocked the Iranian city of Kermin on Wednesday.

Elijah Magnier - Veteran War CorrespondentEd Martin - Lawyer and President Phyllis Schlafly EaglesJason Goodman - Founder of Crowdsource the TruthSteve Gill - Lawyer and Political CommentatorIn the first hour, host Rachel Blevins spoke to Elijah Magnier about the twin terrorist attacks that killed over 100 people in the Iranian city of Kerman.Later in the hour, Rachel hosted Ed Martin for a discussion on the U.S. Supreme Court's potential ruling on whether or not states can leave ex-President Donald Trump off their ballots in 2024.To open the final hour, Jason Goodman joined the show to discuss the long-awaited release of the Jeffrey Epstein client list.In the final segment, Rachel spoke to Steve Gill about the resignation of Harvard President Claudine Gay amid significant pressure over her congressional testimony.

