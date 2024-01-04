https://sputnikglobe.com/20240104/twin-bombings-kill-over-100-people-in-iran-1115968674.html
Twin Bombings Kill Over 100 People in Iran
Twin Bombings Kill Over 100 People in Iran
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins delved into several topics from around the globe, including the twin bombings that rocked the Iranian... 04.01.2024, Sputnik International
2024-01-04T04:01+0000
2024-01-04T04:01+0000
2024-01-04T11:50+0000
the backstory
harvard
epstein
gaza strip
iran
donald trump
supreme court
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/04/1115968517_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e4fdd076f48a811c13c9eb3d3cae2049.png
Twin Bombings Kill Over 100 People in Iran
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins delved into several topics from around the globe, including the twin bombings that rocked the Iranian city of Kermin on Wednesday.
Elijah Magnier - Veteran War CorrespondentEd Martin - Lawyer and President Phyllis Schlafly EaglesJason Goodman - Founder of Crowdsource the TruthSteve Gill - Lawyer and Political CommentatorIn the first hour, host Rachel Blevins spoke to Elijah Magnier about the twin terrorist attacks that killed over 100 people in the Iranian city of Kerman.Later in the hour, Rachel hosted Ed Martin for a discussion on the U.S. Supreme Court's potential ruling on whether or not states can leave ex-President Donald Trump off their ballots in 2024.To open the final hour, Jason Goodman joined the show to discuss the long-awaited release of the Jeffrey Epstein client list.In the final segment, Rachel spoke to Steve Gill about the resignation of Harvard President Claudine Gay amid significant pressure over her congressional testimony.
gaza strip
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/04/1115968517_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ff922f98e45841ecbc786afe94214cc7.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
harvard, epstein, gaza strip, iran, donald trump, supreme court, аудио
harvard, epstein, gaza strip, iran, donald trump, supreme court, аудио
Twin Bombings Kill Over 100 People in Iran
04:01 GMT 04.01.2024 (Updated: 11:50 GMT 04.01.2024)
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins delved into several topics from around the globe, including the twin bombings that rocked the Iranian city of Kerman on Wednesday.
Elijah Magnier - Veteran War Correspondent
Ed Martin - Lawyer and President Phyllis Schlafly Eagles
Jason Goodman - Founder of Crowdsource the Truth
Steve Gill - Lawyer and Political Commentator
In the first hour, host Rachel Blevins spoke to Elijah Magnier about the twin terrorist attacks that killed over 100 people in the Iranian city of Kerman.
Later in the hour, Rachel hosted Ed Martin for a discussion on the U.S. Supreme Court's potential ruling on whether or not states can leave ex-President Donald Trump off their ballots in 2024.
To open the final hour, Jason Goodman joined the show to discuss the long-awaited release of the Jeffrey Epstein client list.
In the final segment, Rachel spoke to Steve Gill about the resignation of Harvard President Claudine Gay amid significant pressure over her congressional testimony.