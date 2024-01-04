International
- Sputnik International, 1920
The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Rachel Blevins and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240104/twin-bombings-kill-over-100-people-in-iran-1115968674.html
Twin Bombings Kill Over 100 People in Iran
Twin Bombings Kill Over 100 People in Iran
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins delved into several topics from around the globe, including the twin bombings that rocked the Iranian... 04.01.2024, Sputnik International
2024-01-04T04:01+0000
2024-01-04T11:50+0000
the backstory
harvard
epstein
gaza strip
iran
donald trump
supreme court
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/04/1115968517_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e4fdd076f48a811c13c9eb3d3cae2049.png
Twin Bombings Kill Over 100 People in Iran
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins delved into several topics from around the globe, including the twin bombings that rocked the Iranian city of Kermin on Wednesday.
Elijah Magnier - Veteran War CorrespondentEd Martin - Lawyer and President Phyllis Schlafly EaglesJason Goodman - Founder of Crowdsource the TruthSteve Gill - Lawyer and Political CommentatorIn the first hour, host Rachel Blevins spoke to Elijah Magnier about the twin terrorist attacks that killed over 100 people in the Iranian city of Kerman.Later in the hour, Rachel hosted Ed Martin for a discussion on the U.S. Supreme Court's potential ruling on whether or not states can leave ex-President Donald Trump off their ballots in 2024.To open the final hour, Jason Goodman joined the show to discuss the long-awaited release of the Jeffrey Epstein client list.In the final segment, Rachel spoke to Steve Gill about the resignation of Harvard President Claudine Gay amid significant pressure over her congressional testimony.
gaza strip
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Rachel Blevins
Rachel Blevins
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/04/1115968517_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ff922f98e45841ecbc786afe94214cc7.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
harvard, epstein, gaza strip, iran, donald trump, supreme court, аудио
harvard, epstein, gaza strip, iran, donald trump, supreme court, аудио

Twin Bombings Kill Over 100 People in Iran

04:01 GMT 04.01.2024 (Updated: 11:50 GMT 04.01.2024)
The Backstory
Twin Bombings Kill Over 100 People in Iran
Subscribe
Rachel Blevins
All materials
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins delved into several topics from around the globe, including the twin bombings that rocked the Iranian city of Kerman on Wednesday.
Elijah Magnier - Veteran War Correspondent
Ed Martin - Lawyer and President Phyllis Schlafly Eagles
Jason Goodman - Founder of Crowdsource the Truth
Steve Gill - Lawyer and Political Commentator
In the first hour, host Rachel Blevins spoke to Elijah Magnier about the twin terrorist attacks that killed over 100 people in the Iranian city of Kerman.
Later in the hour, Rachel hosted Ed Martin for a discussion on the U.S. Supreme Court's potential ruling on whether or not states can leave ex-President Donald Trump off their ballots in 2024.
To open the final hour, Jason Goodman joined the show to discuss the long-awaited release of the Jeffrey Epstein client list.
In the final segment, Rachel spoke to Steve Gill about the resignation of Harvard President Claudine Gay amid significant pressure over her congressional testimony.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала