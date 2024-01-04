https://sputnikglobe.com/20240104/watch-russian-recon-group-decimate-ukrainian-outpost-1115974141.html

Watch Russian Recon Group Decimate Ukrainian Outpost

Russia’s Ministry of Defense published a footage that shows reconnaissance group in combat action in special military operation zone.

The servicemen used reconnaissance drones to locate the Ukrainian fortifications and transmit their location to Su-25 attack aircraft, which unleashed their firepower and obliterated the outpost."Usually we work with FPV drones, it is 100% guaranteed destruction. Also, we help our air forces by adjusting the target with reconnaissance UAVs and other tools of scouting the area," Russian servicemen explained.The Defense Ministry said in a statement that the pilots used the pitch-up maneuver, which increases the range of the missiles and helps evade enemy air defenses.

