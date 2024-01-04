International
Russian Air Defenses Foil Ukrainian Attack on Crimea - Sevastopol Governor
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Kornet is man-portable anti-tank guided missile designed to destroy armored vehicles. The new modifications of Kornet are equipped with automatic target tracker and improved warhead.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing a reconnaissance unit of the Zapad group of forces destroying a group of Ukrainian militants with the Kornet anti-tank guided missile (ATGM).During the reconnaissance operation, Russian servicemen received information about a group of Ukrainian troops equipped with an FPV drone. The coordinates of the group were transmitted to the command post and the Russian Armed Forces used the Kornet ATGM to destroy the enemy's shelter with a precise strike. As a result, the Ukrainian sabotage group was annihilated.
15:20 GMT 04.01.2024
Sergey Lebedev
Kornet is a man-portable anti-tank guided missile designed to destroy armored vehicles. The new modifications of the Kornet are equipped with an automatic target tracker and an improved warhead.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing a reconnaissance unit of the Zapad group of forces destroying a group of Ukrainian militants with the Kornet anti-tank guided missile (ATGM).
During the reconnaissance operation, Russian servicemen received information about a group of Ukrainian troops equipped with an FPV drone. The coordinates of the group were transmitted to the command post and the Russian Armed Forces used the Kornet ATGM to destroy the enemy's shelter with a precise strike. As a result, the Ukrainian sabotage group was annihilated.
