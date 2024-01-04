https://sputnikglobe.com/20240104/watch-russian-soldiers-ravage-ukrainian-sabotage-group-using-kornet-missile-1115975563.html

Watch Russian Soldiers Ravage Ukrainian Sabotage Group Using Kornet Missile

Watch Russian Soldiers Ravage Ukrainian Sabotage Group Using Kornet Missile

Kornet is man-portable anti-tank guided missile designed to destroy armored vehicles. The new modifications of Kornet are equipped with automatic target tracker and improved warhead.

2024-01-04T15:20+0000

2024-01-04T15:20+0000

2024-01-04T15:20+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukrainian crisis

kornet-e

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/04/1115975404_121:0:1707:892_1920x0_80_0_0_db9802106a81f77cfc7e1a55e316b1ae.png

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing a reconnaissance unit of the Zapad group of forces destroying a group of Ukrainian militants with the Kornet anti-tank guided missile (ATGM).During the reconnaissance operation, Russian servicemen received information about a group of Ukrainian troops equipped with an FPV drone. The coordinates of the group were transmitted to the command post and the Russian Armed Forces used the Kornet ATGM to destroy the enemy's shelter with a precise strike. As a result, the Ukrainian sabotage group was annihilated.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sergey Lebedev

Sergey Lebedev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Obliteration of Ukrainian sabotage group with Kornet ATGM Obliteration of Ukrainian sabotage group with Kornet ATGM 2024-01-04T15:20+0000 true PT0M46S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sergey Lebedev

russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, kornet, russian atgm, kornet atgm