Watch Russian Soldiers Ravage Ukrainian Sabotage Group Using Kornet Missile
Watch Russian Soldiers Ravage Ukrainian Sabotage Group Using Kornet Missile
Kornet is man-portable anti-tank guided missile designed to destroy armored vehicles. The new modifications of Kornet are equipped with automatic target tracker and improved warhead.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing a reconnaissance unit of the Zapad group of forces destroying a group of Ukrainian militants with the Kornet anti-tank guided missile (ATGM).During the reconnaissance operation, Russian servicemen received information about a group of Ukrainian troops equipped with an FPV drone. The coordinates of the group were transmitted to the command post and the Russian Armed Forces used the Kornet ATGM to destroy the enemy's shelter with a precise strike. As a result, the Ukrainian sabotage group was annihilated.
Obliteration of Ukrainian sabotage group with Kornet ATGM
Obliteration of Ukrainian sabotage group with Kornet ATGM
