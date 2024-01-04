https://sputnikglobe.com/20240104/watch-russian-strike-obliterate-ukrainian-tank--1115974641.html
Watch Russian Strike Obliterate Ukrainian Tank
Watch Russian Strike Obliterate Ukrainian Tank
Since the escalation of the Ukrainian conflict in 2022, numerous videos emerged online showing the exploits of Russian troops battling the Kiev regime forces. This is one of them.
2024-01-04T17:04+0000
2024-01-04T17:04+0000
2024-01-04T17:05+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
tank
strike
video
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/04/1115978094_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_33f2650c1410d3830e9abadf623985b6.jpg
This short video released by Russia’s Ministry of Defense can be regarded as an object lesson of why it is a bad idea for Ukrainian troops to move a lone tank in view of the Russian forces.In the video, the tank can be seen driving along a road when suddenly some kind of object (possibly a kamikaze drone) strikes the armored vehicle from above.A powerful explosion ensues, prompting the tank to stop in its tracks. The Ukrainian crew is quick to abandon the tank and flee for their lives, moments before another blast rocks the already damaged armored beast.
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/04/1115978094_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_58a0e33f564a978b208f9b87b4f2869f.jpg
Footage of Russian strike obliterating Ukrainian tank
Footage of Russian strike obliterating Ukrainian tank
2024-01-04T17:04+0000
true
PT0M27S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia military operation in ukraine, ukrainian tank destroyed, ukrainian tank lost, russians hit ukrainian tank video
russia military operation in ukraine, ukrainian tank destroyed, ukrainian tank lost, russians hit ukrainian tank video
Watch Russian Strike Obliterate Ukrainian Tank
17:04 GMT 04.01.2024 (Updated: 17:05 GMT 04.01.2024)
Since the escalation of the Ukrainian conflict in 2022, numerous videos have emerged online showing the exploits of Russian troops battling Kiev regime forces. This is one of them.
This short video released by Russia’s Ministry of Defense can be regarded as an object lesson of why it is a bad idea for Ukrainian troops to move a lone tank in view of the Russian forces.
In the video, the tank can be seen driving along a road when suddenly some kind of object (possibly a kamikaze drone) strikes the armored vehicle from above.
A powerful explosion ensues, prompting the tank to stop in its tracks. The Ukrainian crew is quick to abandon the tank and flee for their lives, moments before another blast rocks the already damaged armored beast.