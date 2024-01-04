https://sputnikglobe.com/20240104/watch-russian-strike-obliterate-ukrainian-tank--1115974641.html

Watch Russian Strike Obliterate Ukrainian Tank

Watch Russian Strike Obliterate Ukrainian Tank

Since the escalation of the Ukrainian conflict in 2022, numerous videos emerged online showing the exploits of Russian troops battling the Kiev regime forces. This is one of them.

This short video released by Russia’s Ministry of Defense can be regarded as an object lesson of why it is a bad idea for Ukrainian troops to move a lone tank in view of the Russian forces.In the video, the tank can be seen driving along a road when suddenly some kind of object (possibly a kamikaze drone) strikes the armored vehicle from above.A powerful explosion ensues, prompting the tank to stop in its tracks. The Ukrainian crew is quick to abandon the tank and flee for their lives, moments before another blast rocks the already damaged armored beast.

