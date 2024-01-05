https://sputnikglobe.com/20240105/-guantanamo-tarot-readings-1115983962.html

Guantanamo Tarot Readings

A psychic was brought on a Fox News program to give a tarot card reading, but she pulled the death card, saying that it indicated a "sense of loss."

As Roberts was quick to point out, that card does not necessarily mean physical death, but a sense of loss.Trump is the presumptive presidential nominee for the Republican party and faces several civil and criminal legal issues. Roberts also gave a reading for current US President Joe Biden, pulling the Nine of Pentacles, which she said symbolizes “lots and lots of money.”“From China?” Watters joked.While the reading seemed ominous for the former president, he may take some solace in the current polls, which show him leading Biden in most swing states.

