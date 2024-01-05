International
Guantanamo Tarot Readings
Guantanamo Tarot Readings
A psychic was brought on a Fox News program to give a tarot card reading, but she pulled the death card, saying that it indicated a "sense of loss."
As Roberts was quick to point out, that card does not necessarily mean physical death, but a sense of loss.Trump is the presumptive presidential nominee for the Republican party and faces several civil and criminal legal issues. Roberts also gave a reading for current US President Joe Biden, pulling the Nine of Pentacles, which she said symbolizes “lots and lots of money.”“From China?” Watters joked.While the reading seemed ominous for the former president, he may take some solace in the current polls, which show him leading Biden in most swing states.
A Fox News segment seemingly went awry recently after host Jesse Watters brought on English psychic Paula Roberts to give a tarot card reading for former US President Donald Trump and she pulled the Death card, depicting the Grim Reaper.
As Roberts was quick to point out, that card does not necessarily mean physical death, but a sense of loss.
“I do realize that I am on Fox TV,” the psychic said, laughing. “It’s a sense of loss. It’s as if he maybe is thinking more about what he’s lost and not still taking full advantage of what he still has.”
Trump is the presumptive presidential nominee for the Republican party and faces several civil and criminal legal issues. Roberts also gave a reading for current US President Joe Biden, pulling the Nine of Pentacles, which she said symbolizes “lots and lots of money.”
“From China?” Watters joked.
While the reading seemed ominous for the former president, he may take some solace in the current polls, which show him leading Biden in most swing states.
