Biden White House Eyeing 'Another Firefight' in Asia With ROK-US Decapitation Drills

Journalist and activist George Koo told Radio Sputnik's Critical Hour that a plan to assassinate North Korean leader Kim Jong Un would lead to nuclear war.

The recent revelation that South Korea is staging so-called "decapitation drills" for a potential assassination of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un underscores just how the Biden administration is "looking to start another firefight," journalist and activist George Koo told Sputnik.The training drills have occasionally been spoken about among South Korean politicians but South Korean Defense Minister Shin Won Sik’s recent comments that “ROK-US special operation forces are… conducting [decapitation drill] training” proved a rare public admission that such plans exist. Shin detailed that such assassination programs remain an “option” for South Korean and American forces.Co-host Wilmer Leon questioned the timing of the article’s release, noting it came out as tensions in the region have experienced a recent spike. Koo said it was in response to threats by North Korea in a “tit-for-tat rhetoric” that would lead to more tension in the area, potentially forcing someone to “push the button” to start a nuclear war.Nearly every northern US city would fall under the umbrella of an intercontinental ballistic missile attack, Koo noted as fellow co-host Garland Nixon added there would not be “much left of South Korea either if they do that.”Koo further pointed out that even if nuclear war were averted, the United States has proven incapable of securing a country after killing its leader.“We did that with [Muammar] Gaddafi in Libya and what a mess that followed. Even though Libya did not have retaliatory nuclear weapons, we didn't win that one," he said, recalling similar steps were taken with Iraqi President Saddam Hussein."We're pretty good at decapitating, but we are not very good at restoring order before, after, [or] at all."

