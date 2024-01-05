International
Люди во время встречи первого восхода солнца Нового 2023 года в Сеуле - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
Beyond Politics
Check out all the latest trending news and stories from across the globe and the Internet! Lifestyle, cultural stories, social media hits, latest science and technology news, photos, videos, and much more!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240105/first-us-commercial-robotic-mission-to-lunar-surface-set-to-launch-on-monday-1115981318.html
First US Commercial Robotic Mission to Lunar Surface Set to Launch on Monday
First US Commercial Robotic Mission to Lunar Surface Set to Launch on Monday
The first US unmanned robotic commercial space mission to the surface of the moon is scheduled to be launched on Monday, NASA officials announced at a press conference.
2024-01-05T00:20+0000
2024-01-05T00:16+0000
beyond politics
us
science & tech
nasa
united launch alliance (ula)
florida
moon
moon mission
moon landing
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/08/1103901788_0:77:1481:910_1920x0_80_0_0_d772c446250a5c20c442fec49af8ffa4.jpg
"As part of NASA’s CLPS (commercial Lunar payload services) initiative and Artemis program, United Launch Alliance (ULA) and Astrobotic are targeting 2:18 a.m. EST [Eastern Standard Time] [on] Monday, January 8, for the first commercial robotic launch to the moon’s surface," officials said during a Thursday news conference. ULA’s Vulcan booster carrying Astrobotic’s Peregrine lunar lander is scheduled to take off from Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, the officials said. Peregrine will land on the moon on February 23 and the NASA payloads aboard the lander will help the agency develop capabilities needed to explore the moon under Artemis and in advance of human missions on the lunar surface, the officials said. Peregrine will carry 21 scientific payloads including six planned to reconnoiter the surface of the moon in preparation for the planned Artemis III manned mission landing that is currently scheduled for 2025 or 2026, the officials added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231023/new-study-finds-moon-40-million-years-older-than-previously-thought-1114437356.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/08/1103901788_83:0:1399:987_1920x0_80_0_0_57e792beb46be2ee1856ef7da618eb03.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
when is the us returning to the moon, nasa missions to the moon,
when is the us returning to the moon, nasa missions to the moon,

First US Commercial Robotic Mission to Lunar Surface Set to Launch on Monday

00:20 GMT 05.01.2024
© Sputnik / Vitaly Ankov / Go to the mediabankTotal lunar eclipse
Total lunar eclipse - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.01.2024
© Sputnik / Vitaly Ankov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The first US unmanned robotic commercial space mission to the surface of the moon is scheduled to be launched on Monday, NASA officials have announced.
"As part of NASA’s CLPS (commercial Lunar payload services) initiative and Artemis program, United Launch Alliance (ULA) and Astrobotic are targeting 2:18 a.m. EST [Eastern Standard Time] [on] Monday, January 8, for the first commercial robotic launch to the moon’s surface," officials said during a Thursday news conference.
ULA’s Vulcan booster carrying Astrobotic’s Peregrine lunar lander is scheduled to take off from Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, the officials said.
View of the full Moon from the village of Ostrov, Moscow Region - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.10.2023
Beyond Politics
New Study Finds Moon 40 Million Years Older Than Previously Thought
23 October 2023, 21:16 GMT
Peregrine will land on the moon on February 23 and the NASA payloads aboard the lander will help the agency develop capabilities needed to explore the moon under Artemis and in advance of human missions on the lunar surface, the officials said.
Peregrine will carry 21 scientific payloads including six planned to reconnoiter the surface of the moon in preparation for the planned Artemis III manned mission landing that is currently scheduled for 2025 or 2026, the officials added.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала