Five New Countries Join BRICS Including Iran and Saudi Arabia

Members of the expanded BRICS bloc are working to build a multilateral and multipolar international economic infrastructure

Laith Marouf, a broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Gaza conflict as the US has assassinated an Iraqi military leader and the odds of an Israeli confrontation with Hezbollah increase.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Russian troops in the special miliraty operation zone and the increased rumors of Olaf Scholz resigning.EJ Magnier, veteran Middle East War correspondent, discusses the effects of three occurrences in West Asia including the Israeli attack on a Hamas leader, the terrorist attack in Iran, and the US assassination of an Iraqi military leader.Rachel Blevins, journalist and host of The Backstory, joins us to discuss the release of the Epstein list and the move in Congress to drop charges against Julian Assange.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, discusses illegalities committed by the CIA including the killing of Patrice Lumumba and Gary Webb.George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, joins us to discuss US and South Korean exercises that simulate the assassination of the leader of North Korea and how the topic of China will play out in the 2024 US election cycle.Thomas Mountain, journalist and historian, joins us to discuss how members of the expanded BRICS bloc are working to build a multilateral and multipolar international economic infrastructure.Nicholas Davies, peace activist and author of "Blood on Our Hands: The American Invasion of Iraq," joins us to discuss Tony Blinken’s upcoming visit to Israel and how the conflict in Gaza is destroying Israel.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

