Is the US on the Path to War in the Middle East?
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed a plethora of stories from around the globe, including the recent turmoil in the Middle East that has many fearful of a large-scale war involving the U.S.
To begin Thursday's show, Rachel spoke to Beirut-based journalist Esteban Carrillo about the latest violence in the Middle East which included a US attack on an Iraqi paramilitary commander, raising the stakes of a wider conflict in the region.Later in the hour, Rachel was joined by political commentator Melik Abdul for a discussion on the upcoming Iowa presidential caucuses.In the final hour, Rachel kicked off the first segment with guest international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda, who discussed the recent prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia.Following the prisoner exchange discussion, Rachel spoke to lawyer and Political Commentator Tyler Nixon about ex-US President Donald Trump's request that the US Supreme Court decide on whether or not states can ban him from appearing on their 2024 presidential ballots.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
