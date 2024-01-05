https://sputnikglobe.com/20240105/is-the-us-on-the-path-to-war-in-the-middle-east-1115983454.html

Is the US on the Path to War in the Middle East?

Is the US on the Path to War in the Middle East?

On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed a plethora of stories from around the globe, including the recent turmoil in the Middle East that has many fearful of a large-scale war involving the U.S.

2024-01-05T04:01+0000

2024-01-05T04:01+0000

2024-01-05T09:42+0000

the backstory

donald trump

iowa

middle east

iraq

ukraine

joe biden

radio

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/05/1115983587_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_1df21e2d5505a78f628f5fb8d7e4d103.png

Is the U.S. on the Path to War in the Middle East? On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed a plethora of stories from around the globe, including the recent turmoil in the Middle East that has many fearful of a large-scale war involving the U.S.

To begin Thursday's show, Rachel spoke to Beirut-based journalist Esteban Carrillo about the latest violence in the Middle East which included a US attack on an Iraqi paramilitary commander, raising the stakes of a wider conflict in the region.Later in the hour, Rachel was joined by political commentator Melik Abdul for a discussion on the upcoming Iowa presidential caucuses.In the final hour, Rachel kicked off the first segment with guest international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda, who discussed the recent prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia.Following the prisoner exchange discussion, Rachel spoke to lawyer and Political Commentator Tyler Nixon about ex-US President Donald Trump's request that the US Supreme Court decide on whether or not states can ban him from appearing on their 2024 presidential ballots.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

iowa

iraq

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Rachel Blevins

Rachel Blevins

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rachel Blevins

middle east tensions, lebanon, beirut, iowa presidential caucuses, ukraine-russia prisoners exchange, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian conflict, war in ukraine, donald trump, us supreme court, scotus, 2024 us presidential election