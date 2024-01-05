International
Middle East Tensions Reach Tipping Point After Twin Bombings in Iran
Middle East Tensions Reach Tipping Point After Twin Bombings in Iran
Middle East Tensions Reach Tipping Point after Twin Bombings in Iran
In the first hour, Fault Lines spoke to Professor at University of Tehran Seyed Mohammad Marandi about the twin bombings that killed 103 people in the Iranian city of Kerman on Wednesday.In the second hour, lawyer and attorney Robert Patillo joined Fault Lines to discuss the campaign strategy of U.S. President Joe Biden, as he starts to ramp up his appearances.Later in the hour, economist Mark Frost spoke to Fault Lines about the US national debt reaching the record high of $34 trillion.To kick off the last hour of the show, Fault Lines spoke to cartoonist and co-host of The Final Countdown Ted Rall about the Jeffrey Epstein client list, which revealed the names of several well-known people from around the globe.In the last segment, Fault Lines was joined by CEO of the Mill Creek View Steve Abramowicz who discussed the latest allegations against Senator Bob Menendez in regards to his relationship with Qatar.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Middle East Tensions Reach Tipping Point After Twin Bombings in Iran

04:05 GMT 05.01.2024
Fault Lines
Middle East Tensions Reach Tipping Point after Twin Bombings in Iran
Jamarl L. Thomas - Sputnik International
Jamarl Thomas
Melik Abdul
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several topics from around the world, including the recent twin bombings that struck the Iranian city of Kerman on the fourth anniversary of the assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.
In the first hour, Fault Lines spoke to Professor at University of Tehran Seyed Mohammad Marandi about the twin bombings that killed 103 people in the Iranian city of Kerman on Wednesday.
In the second hour, lawyer and attorney Robert Patillo joined Fault Lines to discuss the campaign strategy of U.S. President Joe Biden, as he starts to ramp up his appearances.
Later in the hour, economist Mark Frost spoke to Fault Lines about the US national debt reaching the record high of $34 trillion.
To kick off the last hour of the show, Fault Lines spoke to cartoonist and co-host of The Final Countdown Ted Rall about the Jeffrey Epstein client list, which revealed the names of several well-known people from around the globe.
In the last segment, Fault Lines was joined by CEO of the Mill Creek View Steve Abramowicz who discussed the latest allegations against Senator Bob Menendez in regards to his relationship with Qatar.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
