Outage Occurs at Estonian-Finnish Undersea Power Cable Estlink 1

A high-voltage power transmission connection between Estonia and Finland, Estlink 1, went offline on Friday morning, with the cable's power capacity standing at 50 megawatts (MW) at the time of the failure, Finnish grid operator Fingrid said.

"The Estlink 1 direct current link between Finland and Estonia was disconnected from the network on January 5, 2024 at 11:17 a.m. local time [09:17 GMT]. At the time of the shutdown, the electricity transmission from Estonia to Finland stood at 50 MW," the operator said in a statement. The outage was possibly caused by a malfunction and is being investigated in accordance with a process of malfunction elimination, the statement read. Finland and Estonia are connected by two grids of high-voltage direct current underwater power cables that comprise Estlink 1, which was commissioned in 2007, and Estlink 2, put into operation in 2014. The Estlink power transmission connection is intended for providing electricity in both countries to integrate the energy markets of the Baltic States and the Scandinavian region.

