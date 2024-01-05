https://sputnikglobe.com/20240105/pentagon-confirms-us-forces-conducted-strike-in-iraq-against-militant-leader-abu-taqwa-1115982780.html

Pentagon Confirms US Forces Conducted Strike in Iraq Against Militant Leader Abu Taqwa

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Pentagon spokesperson Pat Ryder confirmed on Thursday that US forces conducted a strike in Iraq targeting a Harakat-al-Nujaba leader for... 05.01.2024, Sputnik International

Pentagon spokesperson Pat Ryder confirmed on Thursday that US forces conducted a strike in Iraq targeting the Harakat-al-Nujaba leader Mushtaq Taleb al-Saidi, also known as Abu Taqwa, for his alleged role in attacks on US troops in the region.Ryder detailed during a press briefing that the strike was conducted at 12 p.m. local time on January 4, noting that "US forces took necessary and proportionate action" in the matter.Earlier reports citing defense officials with knowledge of the strike detailed that the call was made in "self-defense" as "Abu Taqwa was actively involved in planning and carrying out attacks against American personnel."In response to the strike, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry slammed the incident as a "dangerous escalation" as Iraqi military spokesperson Yehia Rasool described the strike as an "unprovoked attack on an Iraqi security body operating in accordance with the powers granted to it by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces."The foreign ministry further underscored that "Iraq reserves its right to take a firm stance and all necessary measures to deter anyone who tries to harm its territory and its security forces."In line with the development, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller earlier remarked that he remains unaware of any requests for the withdrawal of US forces from Iraq in light of rising tensions in the region. Insiders have suggested the strike may increase calls for the US' withdrawal.The Thursday strike also comes on the heels of growing concern that the ongoing Palestine-Israel conflict will inevitably spill over into surrounding countries. Media reports had indicated that the operation prompted the deaths of two people and left five others with injuries.

