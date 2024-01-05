International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240105/pentagon-confirms-us-forces-conducted-strike-in-iraq-against-militant-leader-abu-taqwa-1115982780.html
Pentagon Confirms US Forces Conducted Strike in Iraq Against Militant Leader Abu Taqwa
Pentagon Confirms US Forces Conducted Strike in Iraq Against Militant Leader Abu Taqwa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Pentagon spokesperson Pat Ryder confirmed on Thursday that US forces conducted a strike in Iraq targeting a Harakat-al-Nujaba leader for... 05.01.2024, Sputnik International
2024-01-05T01:56+0000
2024-01-05T01:52+0000
world
us
col. patrick ryder
matthew miller
iraq
pentagon
palestine-israel conflict
israel-gaza conflict
strikes
us department of defense (dod)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/05/1115982431_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_d10dc836373b826e0a8cdc65817fd44f.jpg
Pentagon spokesperson Pat Ryder confirmed on Thursday that US forces conducted a strike in Iraq targeting the Harakat-al-Nujaba leader Mushtaq Taleb al-Saidi, also known as Abu Taqwa, for his alleged role in attacks on US troops in the region.Ryder detailed during a press briefing that the strike was conducted at 12 p.m. local time on January 4, noting that "US forces took necessary and proportionate action" in the matter.Earlier reports citing defense officials with knowledge of the strike detailed that the call was made in "self-defense" as "Abu Taqwa was actively involved in planning and carrying out attacks against American personnel."In response to the strike, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry slammed the incident as a "dangerous escalation" as Iraqi military spokesperson Yehia Rasool described the strike as an "unprovoked attack on an Iraqi security body operating in accordance with the powers granted to it by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces."The foreign ministry further underscored that "Iraq reserves its right to take a firm stance and all necessary measures to deter anyone who tries to harm its territory and its security forces."In line with the development, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller earlier remarked that he remains unaware of any requests for the withdrawal of US forces from Iraq in light of rising tensions in the region. Insiders have suggested the strike may increase calls for the US' withdrawal.The Thursday strike also comes on the heels of growing concern that the ongoing Palestine-Israel conflict will inevitably spill over into surrounding countries. Media reports had indicated that the operation prompted the deaths of two people and left five others with injuries.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231228/2023-or-2003-us-launches-airstrikes-in-iraq-as-middle-east-tensions-escalate-1115844746.html
iraq
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/05/1115982431_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_dc5fae314974cd811d31a4a0b19f50e3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, col. patrick ryder, matthew miller, iraq, pentagon, palestine-israel conflict, israel-gaza conflict, strikes, us department of defense (dod)
us, col. patrick ryder, matthew miller, iraq, pentagon, palestine-israel conflict, israel-gaza conflict, strikes, us department of defense (dod)

Pentagon Confirms US Forces Conducted Strike in Iraq Against Militant Leader Abu Taqwa

01:56 GMT 05.01.2024
© AP Photo / Hadi MizbanMembers of an Iraqi Shiite militant group stand outside the headquarters of the Popular Mobilization Force after it was hit by an airstrike in Baghdad, Iraq, Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. The Popular Mobilization Force - a coalition of militias that is nominally under the control of the Iraqi military - announced in a statement that its deputy head of operations in Baghdad, Mushtaq Taleb al-Saidi, or "Abu Taqwa," had been killed in the strike.
Members of an Iraqi Shiite militant group stand outside the headquarters of the Popular Mobilization Force after it was hit by an airstrike in Baghdad, Iraq, Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. The Popular Mobilization Force - a coalition of militias that is nominally under the control of the Iraqi military - announced in a statement that its deputy head of operations in Baghdad, Mushtaq Taleb al-Saidi, or Abu Taqwa, had been killed in the strike. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.01.2024
© AP Photo / Hadi Mizban
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Pentagon spokesperson Pat Ryder confirmed on Thursday that US forces conducted a strike in Iraq targeting a Harakat-al-Nujaba leader for his role in attacks on US troops in the region.
Pentagon spokesperson Pat Ryder confirmed on Thursday that US forces conducted a strike in Iraq targeting the Harakat-al-Nujaba leader Mushtaq Taleb al-Saidi, also known as Abu Taqwa, for his alleged role in attacks on US troops in the region.
Ryder detailed during a press briefing that the strike was conducted at 12 p.m. local time on January 4, noting that "US forces took necessary and proportionate action" in the matter.
Earlier reports citing defense officials with knowledge of the strike detailed that the call was made in "self-defense" as "Abu Taqwa was actively involved in planning and carrying out attacks against American personnel."
In response to the strike, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry slammed the incident as a "dangerous escalation" as Iraqi military spokesperson Yehia Rasool described the strike as an "unprovoked attack on an Iraqi security body operating in accordance with the powers granted to it by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces."
An aerial view on December 26, 2023 shows destroyed buildings in Beit Lahia following Israeli bombardments in the northern Gaza Strip, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.12.2023
Analysis
2023 or 2003? US Launches Airstrikes in Iraq as Middle East Tensions Escalate
28 December 2023, 01:27 GMT
The foreign ministry further underscored that "Iraq reserves its right to take a firm stance and all necessary measures to deter anyone who tries to harm its territory and its security forces."
In line with the development, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller earlier remarked that he remains unaware of any requests for the withdrawal of US forces from Iraq in light of rising tensions in the region. Insiders have suggested the strike may increase calls for the US' withdrawal.
The Thursday strike also comes on the heels of growing concern that the ongoing Palestine-Israel conflict will inevitably spill over into surrounding countries. Media reports had indicated that the operation prompted the deaths of two people and left five others with injuries.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала