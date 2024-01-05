https://sputnikglobe.com/20240105/pro-palestinian-protesters-toss-fake-blood-at-vehicle-leaving-home-of-antony-blinken-1115981948.html

Pro-Palestinian Protesters Toss Fake Blood at Vehicle Leaving Home of Antony Blinken

Pro-Palestinian Protesters Toss Fake Blood at Vehicle Leaving Home of Antony Blinken

The Arlington Police Department confirmed to Sputnik on Thursday that protesters gathered outside Secretary of State Antony Blinken's home in Virginia to demonstrate against the US' support for Israel amid the conflict in Gaza.

"At approximately 7 a.m., police responded to the 400 block of Chain Bridge Road for the report of a protest which lasted approximately 90 minutes," Savage said in a statement regarding the protest. Footage circulating on social media of the protest showed multiple protesters on the scene repeatedly chanting "shame on you" as a vehicle leaving the property maneuvers past the crowd.Just as the vehicle crosses the home's front gate, protesters were captured throwing what appears to be fake blood at Blinken's vehicle as it left the residence. According to Savage, no arrests were made during the protest. The death toll from the Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip since October 7 has reached 22,438 people and the number of wounded has reached 57,614 people, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

