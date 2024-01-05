https://sputnikglobe.com/20240105/trump-appeals-ballot-ruling-epstein-docs-unsealed-lebanon-tensions-1115983185.html

Trump Appeals Ballot Ruling, Epstein Docs Unsealed, Lebanon Tensions

Disgraced paralympian Oscar Pistorius fears for life after prison release, and imam killed outside of New Jersey mosque.

Trump Appeals Ballot Ruling, Epstein Docs Unsealed, Lebanon Tensions Disgraced paralympian Oscar Pistorius fears for life after prison release, and imam killed outside of New Jersey mosque.

International geopolitical consultant and former security analyst David Oualaalou joins Misfits hosts John Kiriakou and Ben Zinevich to discuss Hezbollah leader Hasan Nasrallah's recent speech, Israel's assassination of Hamas leader Saleh al-Arouri, updates regarding the Houthi presence in the Red Sea, concerns for a broader conflict in the region given Israeli attacks in Lebanon, and calls from the Israeli parliament to ethnically cleanse Palestinians from Gaza, and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak calling for a snap election later this year.International Affairs analyst and media law consultant Laith Marouf discusses the Daesh*-claimed bombings in Iran during a ceremony commemorating the assassination of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, how the United States may engage in the Red Sea with the Ansar Allah rebel movement in Yemen, and whether the United States can handle a greater regional war.Editor of the Polemicist Jim Kavanagh discusses Donald Trump's appeal to the Supreme Court to put him back on the ballots in Colorado and Maine and the parallels to the 2000 Bush v. Gore decision, the latest on primary polling as the first states are beginning their races, the sentencing of January 6 rioter and suspected FBI informant Ray Epps, the likelihood of another brinkmanship situation around the government shutdown, and the unredacting of names listed in the Jeffrey Epstein flight logs.The Misfits also discuss the abdication of the Danish Queen, a record-setting teen tetris player, and a hydrochloroquine deathtoll count.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM*Terrorist group banned in Russia

