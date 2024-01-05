International
- Sputnik International, 1920
The Final Countdown
Hosted by international journalist, Angie Wong, along with author and cartoonist, Ted Rall - The Final Countdown promises a fast-paced discussion of all the biggest stories of the day. Join us to countdown to the top stories that impact the global community M-F from 10am to noon!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240105/trump-puts-state-ballot-fate-in-hands-of-supreme-court-1115982302.html
Trump Puts State Ballot Fate in Hands of Supreme Court
Trump Puts State Ballot Fate in Hands of Supreme Court
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall talk about various current events worldwide, including Trump's state ballot battle.
2024-01-05T04:03+0000
2024-01-05T09:54+0000
the final countdown
joe biden
2024 us presidential election
epstein
national debt
us economy
gaza strip
israel
iran
hamas
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/05/1115982623_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_473913220babf2a4ee79913742ea5ccf.jpg
Trump Puts State Ballot Fate in Hands of Supreme Court
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall talk about various current events worldwide, including Trump's state ballot battle.
In the first hour, independent journalist Dan Lazare joins the show to speak on Biden's campaign strategy.Then, former CIA officer John Kiriakou breaks down the revelations from the newly unsealed Epstein Files.The second hour begins with financial expert Aquiles Larrea sharing his perspective on the national debt surpassing $34 trillion.Later, former Pentagon Senior Security Policy Analyst Michael Maloof weighs in on the explosion in Iran and the potential for a larger regional war in the Middle East.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
gaza strip
israel
iran
palestine
red sea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Angie Wong
Angie Wong
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/05/1115982623_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_19bc3ee2f8bdada97b296c48428c7f0f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
biden campaign strategy, epstein files, us national debt, middle east tensions, explosion in iran
biden campaign strategy, epstein files, us national debt, middle east tensions, explosion in iran

Trump Puts State Ballot Fate in Hands of Supreme Court

04:03 GMT 05.01.2024 (Updated: 09:54 GMT 05.01.2024)
The Final Countdown
Trump Puts State Ballot Fate in Hands of Supreme Court
Subscribe
Angie Wong
All materials
Ted Rall - Sputnik International
Ted Rall
All materials
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall talk about various current events worldwide, including Trump's state ballot battle.
In the first hour, independent journalist Dan Lazare joins the show to speak on Biden's campaign strategy.
Then, former CIA officer John Kiriakou breaks down the revelations from the newly unsealed Epstein Files.
The second hour begins with financial expert Aquiles Larrea sharing his perspective on the national debt surpassing $34 trillion.
Later, former Pentagon Senior Security Policy Analyst Michael Maloof weighs in on the explosion in Iran and the potential for a larger regional war in the Middle East.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала