https://sputnikglobe.com/20240105/trump-puts-state-ballot-fate-in-hands-of-supreme-court-1115982302.html
Trump Puts State Ballot Fate in Hands of Supreme Court
Trump Puts State Ballot Fate in Hands of Supreme Court
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall talk about various current events worldwide, including Trump's state ballot battle.
2024-01-05T04:03+0000
2024-01-05T04:03+0000
2024-01-05T09:54+0000
the final countdown
joe biden
2024 us presidential election
epstein
national debt
us economy
gaza strip
israel
iran
hamas
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/05/1115982623_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_473913220babf2a4ee79913742ea5ccf.jpg
Trump Puts State Ballot Fate in Hands of Supreme Court
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall talk about various current events worldwide, including Trump's state ballot battle.
In the first hour, independent journalist Dan Lazare joins the show to speak on Biden's campaign strategy.Then, former CIA officer John Kiriakou breaks down the revelations from the newly unsealed Epstein Files.The second hour begins with financial expert Aquiles Larrea sharing his perspective on the national debt surpassing $34 trillion.Later, former Pentagon Senior Security Policy Analyst Michael Maloof weighs in on the explosion in Iran and the potential for a larger regional war in the Middle East.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
gaza strip
israel
iran
palestine
red sea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/05/1115982623_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_19bc3ee2f8bdada97b296c48428c7f0f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
biden campaign strategy, epstein files, us national debt, middle east tensions, explosion in iran
biden campaign strategy, epstein files, us national debt, middle east tensions, explosion in iran
Trump Puts State Ballot Fate in Hands of Supreme Court
04:03 GMT 05.01.2024 (Updated: 09:54 GMT 05.01.2024)
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall talk about various current events worldwide, including Trump's state ballot battle.
In the first hour, independent journalist Dan Lazare joins the show to speak on Biden's campaign strategy.
Then, former CIA officer John Kiriakou breaks down the revelations from the newly unsealed Epstein Files.
The second hour begins with financial expert Aquiles Larrea sharing his perspective on the national debt surpassing $34 trillion.
Later, former Pentagon Senior Security Policy Analyst Michael Maloof weighs in on the explosion in Iran and the potential for a larger regional war in the Middle East.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM