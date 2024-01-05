https://sputnikglobe.com/20240105/trump-puts-state-ballot-fate-in-hands-of-supreme-court-1115982302.html

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall talk about various current events worldwide, including Trump's state ballot battle.

Trump Puts State Ballot Fate in Hands of Supreme Court

In the first hour, independent journalist Dan Lazare joins the show to speak on Biden's campaign strategy.Then, former CIA officer John Kiriakou breaks down the revelations from the newly unsealed Epstein Files.The second hour begins with financial expert Aquiles Larrea sharing his perspective on the national debt surpassing $34 trillion.Later, former Pentagon Senior Security Policy Analyst Michael Maloof weighs in on the explosion in Iran and the potential for a larger regional war in the Middle East.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

