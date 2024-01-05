International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240105/us-reportedly-preparing-for-gaza-war-to-broaden-into-regional-conflict-1115982158.html
US Reportedly Preparing for Gaza War to Broaden Into Regional Conflict
US Reportedly Preparing for Gaza War to Broaden Into Regional Conflict
The United States is preparing contingency plans for the chance the war in Gaza turns into a regional conflict, Politico reported citing sources familiar with the matter.
2024-01-05T01:30+0000
2024-01-05T01:26+0000
world
us
red sea
houthis
palestine-israel conflict
israel-gaza conflict
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/18/1115780668_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b5f1d02df51bfb8471ca8a0ec9e4075a.jpg
Citing sources familiar with the matter, US media reported on Thursday that US officials are concerned that the risk of the Gaza conflict escalating into a regional conflict is growing. The United States through back channels urged Iran for months to persuade its so-called "proxy forces" to scale back attacks on US forces in the Middle East, but so far no shift in the level of violence is evident, the report said. US intelligence officials are reportedly looking into ways to deter attacks by proxy militants against US forces in Iraq and Syria. The United States is also putting together plans to potentially strike Houthi targets in Yemen if the group's attacks against commercial vessels near the Red Sea continue, according to the report. Iran has sternly rejected accusations from Western countries over Tehran's alleged involvement in the Houthi attacks on merchant ships in the Red Sea. In addition, Iran emphasized that resistance groups in the Middle East, such as the Houthis, do not receive any instructions from Iran.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231220/journo-us-israel-in-quagmire-as-yemen-expands-gaza-war-into-regional-conflict-1115707682.html
red sea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/18/1115780668_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5f883a4bb418c92b2c1d690b5102cdac.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
what is the state of the palestine-israel conflict, what is us doing in the gaza conflict, what is the biden administration planning for gaza, how many people have died in gaza
what is the state of the palestine-israel conflict, what is us doing in the gaza conflict, what is the biden administration planning for gaza, how many people have died in gaza

US Reportedly Preparing for Gaza War to Broaden Into Regional Conflict

01:30 GMT 05.01.2024
© AFP 2023 / JACK GUEZA picture taken from southern Israel bordering the Gaza Strip on December 22, 2023, shows an Israeli army tank rolling past debris of buildings in the Gaza Strip.
A picture taken from southern Israel bordering the Gaza Strip on December 22, 2023, shows an Israeli army tank rolling past debris of buildings in the Gaza Strip. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.01.2024
© AFP 2023 / JACK GUEZ
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is reportedly preparing contingency plans for the chance the war in Gaza turns into a regional conflict.
Citing sources familiar with the matter, US media reported on Thursday that US officials are concerned that the risk of the Gaza conflict escalating into a regional conflict is growing.
The United States through back channels urged Iran for months to persuade its so-called "proxy forces" to scale back attacks on US forces in the Middle East, but so far no shift in the level of violence is evident, the report said.
US intelligence officials are reportedly looking into ways to deter attacks by proxy militants against US forces in Iraq and Syria.
A silhouette of tribesmen loyal to Houthi rebels raise their weapons as they chant slogans during a gathering against the agreement to establish diplomatic relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates in Sanaa, Yemen, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.12.2023
Analysis
Journo: US and Israel in ‘Quagmire’ as Yemen Expands Gaza War Into Regional Conflict
20 December 2023, 17:40 GMT
The United States is also putting together plans to potentially strike Houthi targets in Yemen if the group's attacks against commercial vessels near the Red Sea continue, according to the report.
Iran has sternly rejected accusations from Western countries over Tehran's alleged involvement in the Houthi attacks on merchant ships in the Red Sea. In addition, Iran emphasized that resistance groups in the Middle East, such as the Houthis, do not receive any instructions from Iran.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала