US Reportedly Preparing for Gaza War to Broaden Into Regional Conflict
The United States is preparing contingency plans for the chance the war in Gaza turns into a regional conflict, Politico reported citing sources familiar with the matter.
2024-01-05T01:30+0000
2024-01-05T01:30+0000
2024-01-05T01:26+0000
Citing sources familiar with the matter, US media reported on Thursday that US officials are concerned that the risk of the Gaza conflict escalating into a regional conflict is growing. The United States through back channels urged Iran for months to persuade its so-called "proxy forces" to scale back attacks on US forces in the Middle East, but so far no shift in the level of violence is evident, the report said. US intelligence officials are reportedly looking into ways to deter attacks by proxy militants against US forces in Iraq and Syria. The United States is also putting together plans to potentially strike Houthi targets in Yemen if the group's attacks against commercial vessels near the Red Sea continue, according to the report. Iran has sternly rejected accusations from Western countries over Tehran's alleged involvement in the Houthi attacks on merchant ships in the Red Sea. In addition, Iran emphasized that resistance groups in the Middle East, such as the Houthis, do not receive any instructions from Iran.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is reportedly preparing contingency plans for the chance the war in Gaza turns into a regional conflict.
Citing sources familiar with the matter, US media reported on Thursday that US officials are concerned that the risk of the Gaza conflict escalating into a regional conflict is growing.
The United States through back channels urged Iran for months to persuade its so-called "proxy forces" to scale back attacks on US forces in the Middle East, but so far no shift in the level of violence is evident, the report said.
US intelligence officials are reportedly looking into ways to deter attacks by proxy militants against US forces in Iraq and Syria.
20 December 2023, 17:40 GMT
The United States is also putting together plans to potentially strike Houthi targets in Yemen if the group's attacks against commercial vessels near the Red Sea continue, according to the report.
Iran has sternly rejected accusations from Western countries over Tehran's alleged involvement in the Houthi attacks on merchant ships in the Red Sea. In addition, Iran emphasized that resistance groups in the Middle East, such as the Houthis, do not receive any instructions from Iran.