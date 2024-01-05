https://sputnikglobe.com/20240105/us-voters-file-motions-in-illinois-massachusetts-to-bar-trump-from-2024-ballot-1115981469.html

US Voters File Motions in Illinois, Massachusetts to Bar Trump From 2024 Ballot

Several US voters in the states of Illinois and Massachusetts filed motions challenging former President Donald Trump's eligibility in each state's primary ballot for the 2024 election, according to court filings.

A report said on Thursday that five voters in the state of Illinois are legally challenging Trump's eligibility to be included in the state's primary ballot over his alleged role in the January 6 riot at the US Capitol. The voters challenging Trump's eligibility in Illinois believe the former US president should be disqualified from the ballot. In Massachusetts, Free Speech For People (FSFP) said that it, along with litigator Shannon Liss-Riordan of the Massachusetts-based civil rights firm Lichten & Liss-Riordan, P.C., filed a challenge on behalf of individual Massachusetts voters challenging Trump’s eligibility to appear on the state’s presidential primary and general election ballot. The US states of Maine and Colorado have also decided to oust Trump from their state ballots, but those decisions will not be effective until a higher court rules on the appeals to their decisions. Trump has denied any wrongdoing and of having the legal right to challenge the results of the 2020 election.

