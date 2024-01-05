https://sputnikglobe.com/20240105/watch-russian-airborne-troops-pulverize-ukrainian-infantry-with-anti-tank-missiles-1115985213.html
Watch Russian Airborne Troops Pulverize Ukrainian Infantry With Anti-Tank Missiles
Russia’s Ministry of Defense published a footage that shows combat work of operators of “Kornet” and “Fagot” anti-tank missile systems.
Russian airborne troops detected Ukrainian infantry northwest of Artmemovsk (Bakhmut) and transmitted its coordinates to the command post, the ministry announced.The commanders ordered to decimate the enemy forces and the Russian airborne troops carried out this order with precise strikes of "Fagot" and "Kornet" missiles."In the last 3 weeks, one of our fire teams destroyed up to 60 servicemen and a pickup truck with shells that then detonated for over an hour," the commander of the artillery unit reported.
Watch Russian Airborne Troops Pulverize Ukrainian Infantry With Anti-Tank Missiles
Russia's Ministry of Defense has released footage showing the combat work of operators of "Kornet" and "Fagot" (lit. bassoon) anti-tank missile systems.
Russian airborne troops detected Ukrainian infantry northwest of Artmemovsk (Bakhmut) and transmitted its coordinates to the command post, the ministry announced.
The commanders ordered to decimate the enemy forces and the Russian airborne troops carried out this order with precise strikes of "Fagot" and "Kornet" missiles.
"In the last 3 weeks, one of our fire teams destroyed up to 60 servicemen and a pickup truck with shells that then detonated for over an hour," the commander of the artillery unit reported.