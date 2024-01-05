https://sputnikglobe.com/20240105/watch-russian-howitzer-crews-at-work-in-ukrainian-conflict-1115993299.html

Watch Russian Howitzer Crews at Work in Ukrainian Conflict

After surveillance drones scouted out enemy targets, target coordinates were then relayed to the crews of D-30 towed howitzers who proceeded to strike with deadly precision at their armor, troop formations or artillery pieces at distances of up to 15km.

Ukrainian forces in Southern Donetsk don’t have it easy as they keep getting pounded by the artillery of Russia’s Vostok battlegroup.After surveillance drones scouted out enemy targets, target coordinates were then relayed to the crews of D-30 towed howitzers who proceeded to strike with deadly precision at their armor, troop formations or artillery pieces at distances of up to 15km.This short video shared online by Russia’s Ministry of Defense shows how this happens.

