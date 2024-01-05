International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russian Howitzer Crews at Work in Ukrainian Conflict
Watch Russian Howitzer Crews at Work in Ukrainian Conflict
After surveillance drones scouted out enemy targets, target coordinates were then relayed to the crews of D-30 towed howitzers who proceeded to strike with deadly precision at their armor, troop formations or artillery pieces at distances of up to 15km.
Ukrainian forces in Southern Donetsk don't have it easy as they keep getting pounded by the artillery of Russia's Vostok battlegroup.After surveillance drones scouted out enemy targets, target coordinates were then relayed to the crews of D-30 towed howitzers who proceeded to strike with deadly precision at their armor, troop formations or artillery pieces at distances of up to 15km.This short video shared online by Russia's Ministry of Defense shows how this happens.
Watch Russian Howitzer Crews at Work in Ukrainian Conflict

Neither snow nor rain can deter artillery units of the Russian Armed Forces from meting out deadly punishment to anyone foolish enough to threaten them.
Ukrainian forces in Southern Donetsk don’t have it easy as they keep getting pounded by the artillery of Russia’s Vostok battlegroup.
After surveillance drones scouted out enemy targets, target coordinates were then relayed to the crews of D-30 towed howitzers who proceeded to strike with deadly precision at their armor, troop formations or artillery pieces at distances of up to 15km.
This short video shared online by Russia’s Ministry of Defense shows how this happens.
