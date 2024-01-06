https://sputnikglobe.com/20240106/blinken-in-middle-east-canada-drug-import-trump-meets-teamsters-head-1116005748.html

Blinken in Middle East, Canada Drug Import, Trump Meets Teamsters Head

Houthi drone ship explodes in Red Sea, and US strike kills Iraqi brigadier general in Baghdad.

Houthi drone ship explodes in Red Sea, and US strike kills Iraqi brigadier general in Baghdad.

International human rights activist, organizer, political analyst Ajamu Baraka joins Misfits hosts John Kiriakou and Ben Zinevich to discuss US State Secretary Antony Blinken’s trip to the Middle East, discussions around how Israel wants to manage the Palestinian population in Gaza, a surprisingly low support level for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu amid wartime, the first US Senators beginning to criticize Washington’s unconditional military support to Israel and whether it will effectively change policy,President of Healthy California Now and longtime nurses union organizer Michael Lighty discusses the new FDA regulation allowing states to import cheaper drugs from Canada, whether this reform will ameliorate the crisis of unaffordable drug prices in the country, how it may cause a strain to Canadian drug manufacturers, and what a comprehensive solution to high drug prices in the United States could look like,Economist and leading activist and evangelist for Modern Monetary Theory Steve Grumbine discusses new job numbers released from December, if unemployment numbers tell the full story, the national debt crossing $34 trillion mark, Joe Biden focusing his campaign on Pennsylvania, how GOP primary candidates are battling for second place as Trump remains the leading contender in the field, whether DeSantis could beat out Trump in his home state of Florida, whether weaker Republican candidates like Ramawamy and Christie have a competitive chance in the upcoming elections, and why the endorsement of leading unions is not guaranteed anymore for Democrats.The Misfits also discuss this week’s News of the Weird, including a near-death brain chip implantation in Kazakhstan, the marketing of a wearable bean bag in Japan, the claimed reappearance to toes through prayer in Missouri, and a Canadian opening up a pharmacy for illegal narcotics.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

