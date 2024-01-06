International
Britain's Neocolonial Actions Must End - Russian Foreign Ministry
Britain's Neocolonial Actions Must End - Russian Foreign Ministry
London, which accuses Moscow of violating UN Security Council resolutions, should remember its neocolonial actions, including aggression against the population of Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya, Afghanistan, Syria, and military aid to Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stressed.
The official made a statement commenting on British Defense Minister Grant Shapps' assertions that "the world has turned its back on Russia." The British minister made the remarks in connection to unsubstantiated allegations regarding the use of "DPRK missiles." Shapps also accused Russia of violating multiple UN Security Council resolutions, despite Moscow's stern denial of such innuendos. Earlier, Pyotr Ilyichev, the director of the Department of International Organizations of the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik that UN experts monitoring possible violations of Security Council sanctions refute the allegation that Moscow is violating these restrictions. According to Ilyichev, Russia treats its international obligations responsibly, while accusations are being made by those who are fixated on the task of discrediting Russia. Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, with Russian President Vladimir Putin noting the goal is to ensure "the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." According to the Russian president, the "demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine" is of utmost importance in order to bring to justice all war criminals responsible for "bloody crimes against civilians" in the Donbass.
Britain's Neocolonial Actions Must End - Russian Foreign Ministry

© Sputnik / Russian Foreign Ministry / Go to the mediabankRussian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova attends her weekly briefing in Moscow, Russia
Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova attends her weekly briefing in Moscow, Russia
© Sputnik / Russian Foreign Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - London, which accuses Moscow of violating UN Security Council resolutions, should remember its neocolonial actions, including aggression against the population of Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya, Afghanistan, Syria, and military aid to Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stressed.
The official made a statement commenting on British Defense Minister Grant Shapps' assertions that "the world has turned its back on Russia."
The British minister made the remarks in connection to unsubstantiated allegations regarding the use of "DPRK missiles." Shapps also accused Russia of violating multiple UN Security Council resolutions, despite Moscow's stern denial of such innuendos.

"Here is just a short list of London's neocolonial actions of recent times: the participation of British land and air forces together with the Americans in the aggression against Yugoslavia, in the destruction of Iraq and its population, Libya, Afghanistan, the bombing of Syria, and now - supporting the Kiev regime, which in violation of all resolutions on non-delivery of weapons to conflict zones the Anglo-Saxons are supplying with lethal weapons. But Shapps is right about one thing: 'This must end,'" Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel.

Earlier, Pyotr Ilyichev, the director of the Department of International Organizations of the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik that UN experts monitoring possible violations of Security Council sanctions refute the allegation that Moscow is violating these restrictions.
According to Ilyichev, Russia treats its international obligations responsibly, while accusations are being made by those who are fixated on the task of discrediting Russia.
Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, with Russian President Vladimir Putin noting the goal is to ensure "the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years."
According to the Russian president, the "demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine" is of utmost importance in order to bring to justice all war criminals responsible for "bloody crimes against civilians" in the Donbass.
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала