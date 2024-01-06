https://sputnikglobe.com/20240106/denmarks-shipment-of-first-f-16s-to-ukraine-delayed-for-q2-2024-1116015716.html

Denmark's Shipment of First F-16s to Ukraine Delayed for Q2 2024

Denmark's Shipment of First F-16s to Ukraine Delayed for Q2 2024

The delivery of Denmark's first F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine has been delayed for up to six months, the Danish Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

2024-01-06T13:09+0000

2024-01-06T13:09+0000

2024-01-06T13:09+0000

military

ukraine

denmark

ukrainian crisis

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/07/1114791738_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_332887d1422a2c62259130dd1e564b34.jpg

"Under the current schedule, the transfer is expected to take place in the second quarter of 2024," the ministry said in a statement to the Berlingske newspaper. The Scandinavian country initially planned to hand over F-16 fighters to Kiev around the New Year period, the newspaper said. The Netherlands and Denmark were the first countries to agree to supply Ukraine with F-16s. The White House has confirmed that Kiev will receive the US-made jets from third parties as soon as the Ukrainian pilots finish their training. The Dutch defense minister said that the country planned to supply Ukraine with the first batch of F-16s in 2024. In July 2023, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said any delivery of nuclear-capable F-16 fighter jets would lead to a further escalation of the military conflict in Ukraine and be viewed by Russia as a direct threat to its security.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240103/what-awaits-f-16s-in-ukraines-skies-1115947153.html

ukraine

denmark

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia special military operation in ukraine, ukrainian crisis, f-16