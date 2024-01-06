https://sputnikglobe.com/20240106/iowa-caucuses-becomes-last-stand-for-some-republicans-1116005006.html

Iowa Caucuses Becomes Last Stand for Some Republicans

Iowa Caucuses Becomes Last Stand for Some Republicans

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall talk about current events domestically and globally, including the Iowa Caucuses.

Iowa Caucuses Becomes Last Stand for Some Republicans On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall talk about current events domestically and globally, including the Iowa Caucuses.

In the first hour, attorney Steve Gill joins The Final Countdown to discuss the Iowa Caucuses, the Republican race, and presidential candidate Nikki Haley's latest flub.Then, RT Host Scottie Nell Hughes joins to discuss a new poll that reveals that 38 percent of Americans believe the FBI was involved in January 6, and Trump's fight for state ballot access.The second hour begins with media commentator Mitch Roschelle weighing in on the New York City subway collision and the state of US cities' public transit.Lastly, RT journalist Mohamed Gomaa joins to share his perspective on the latest attacks on Lebanon and Iran as tensions rise in the Middle East.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

