Iraq Intends to Boost Talks on Withdrawal of US-Led Coalition - Prime Minister's Adviser
Iraq Intends to Boost Talks on Withdrawal of US-Led Coalition - Prime Minister's Adviser
The Iraqi government intends to speed up negotiations with the US-led international coalition on the final withdrawal of its forces from the country, media adviser to the Iraqi prime minister, Hisham al-Rikabi, told Sputnik on Saturday.
2024-01-06T17:10+0000
2024-01-06T17:10+0000
"The government is committed to accelerating dialogue with the international coalition to withdraw its forces from the country. Our technical teams are negotiating with coalition states," al-Rikabi said. Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani is constantly monitoring the composition of the country’s armed forces in order to prepare for the post-withdrawal period, despite the fact that the personnel does not perform any combat missions on the ground, the adviser added. On Friday, the Iraqi prime minister confirmed Baghdad’s "steadfast and principled" position that the presence in the country of the coalition that has already fulfilled its mission should be completed. Al-Sudani added that the government will soon determine the start date of the bilateral committee, which will regulate the procedure for the final withdrawal of coalition forces from Iraq. On Thursday, the Iraqi armed forces accused the US-led international coalition of a drone strike on the headquarters of the Popular Mobilization Forces in Baghdad, which killed a Shia militia commander Abu Taqwa and injured six others. Iraq called the deadly attack an "act akin to terrorist activities" and "a dangerous escalation and assault on Iraq." The Pentagon confirmed that US forces conducted a strike in Iraq targeting Abu Taqwa for his alleged role in attacks on US troops in the region. The Shia armed groups have intensified their attacks on bases of the US-led international coalition in Iraq, as well as US troops in Syria over the past months, as they consider the US complicit in the attacks mounted by Israel on Palestinian civilians. Washington, for its part, believes that the attacks are carried out by pro-Iranian groups.
Iraq Intends to Boost Talks on Withdrawal of US-Led Coalition - Prime Minister's Adviser

17:10 GMT 06.01.2024
BAGHDAD (Sputnik) - The Iraqi government intends to speed up negotiations with the US-led international coalition on the final withdrawal of its forces from the country, media adviser to the Iraqi prime minister, Hisham al-Rikabi, told Sputnik on Saturday.
"The government is committed to accelerating dialogue with the international coalition to withdraw its forces from the country. Our technical teams are negotiating with coalition states," al-Rikabi said.
Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani is constantly monitoring the composition of the country’s armed forces in order to prepare for the post-withdrawal period, despite the fact that the personnel does not perform any combat missions on the ground, the adviser added.
US Marines from the 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, run to a building after detonating explosives to open a gate during a mission in Ramadi in Anbar province, Iraq - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.07.2021
World
US, Iraq to Agree American Troop Withdrawal Should Be Complete by End of 2021 - Report
22 July 2021, 19:07 GMT
On Friday, the Iraqi prime minister confirmed Baghdad’s "steadfast and principled" position that the presence in the country of the coalition that has already fulfilled its mission should be completed. Al-Sudani added that the government will soon determine the start date of the bilateral committee, which will regulate the procedure for the final withdrawal of coalition forces from Iraq.
On Thursday, the Iraqi armed forces accused the US-led international coalition of a drone strike on the headquarters of the Popular Mobilization Forces in Baghdad, which killed a Shia militia commander Abu Taqwa and injured six others. Iraq called the deadly attack an "act akin to terrorist activities" and "a dangerous escalation and assault on Iraq." The Pentagon confirmed that US forces conducted a strike in Iraq targeting Abu Taqwa for his alleged role in attacks on US troops in the region.
The Shia armed groups have intensified their attacks on bases of the US-led international coalition in Iraq, as well as US troops in Syria over the past months, as they consider the US complicit in the attacks mounted by Israel on Palestinian civilians. Washington, for its part, believes that the attacks are carried out by pro-Iranian groups.
