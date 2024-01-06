https://sputnikglobe.com/20240106/palace-of-aigai-where-alexander-the-great-was-crowned-reopened-to-public--1116008312.html
Palace of Aigai, Where Alexander The Great Was Crowned, Reopened to Public
Palace of Aigai, Where Alexander The Great Was Crowned, Reopened to Public
On Friday, the 2,300-year-old Palace of Aigai in northern Greece was fully reopened. Its reintroduction to the world is part of a 16-year renovation that has cost more than 20 million euros.
2024-01-06T03:23+0000
2024-01-06T03:23+0000
2024-01-06T03:24+0000
greece
history
ancient history
alexander the great
kyriakos mitsotakis
macedonia
parthenon
beyond politics
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/06/1116008151_0:257:2730:1793_1920x0_80_0_0_79722e3360cdd291698eddeb3fbed3fe.jpg
On Friday, the 2,300-year-old Palace of Aigai in northern Greece was fully reopened. Its reintroduction to the world is part of a 16-year renovation that has cost more than 20 million euros ($22 million) and included financial support from the European Union.The imposing structure takes up an area of approximately 15,000 square meters (3.7 acres) and is the largest building seen in classical antiquity. It was dubbed by one academic as the “Macedonian Parthenon”, as the Parthenon could actually fit inside of it three times.The palace "has a cultural and national character, because it confirms the Greek identity of Macedonia throughout the centuries," Mitsotakis added.Built more than 2,300 years ago during the reign of Phillip II who had transformed Macedonia into a dominant military power, the palace was where Alexander the Great was crowned king at the age of 20 after a political rival assassinated his father in 336 BCE.Two years later Alexander would begin his conquest in the East that took him as far as modern-day Afghanistan.The palace features a monumental propylon (a temple entrance), a mega peristyle (with 16 Doric columns on each side and could have accommodated 8,000 people), a dome, a library, and a “smaller” western peristyle that served auxiliary uses.Sadly, this impressive piece of history was destroyed by the Romans in 148 BC. But excavations to unearth the site began in 1865 and continued until the 20th century. The restoration project then got off the ground in 2007 with assistance from the European Union---with an investment which is predicted to help boost Greece’s tourist revenue.
greece
macedonia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Mary Manley
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
Mary Manley
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/06/1116008151_0:0:2730:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9626f01bf654313c9c28d40a840b64b4.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Mary Manley
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
palace of aigai, classical greece, alexander the great, history, greece, kyriakos mitsotakis, greek identity, macedonia, museum
palace of aigai, classical greece, alexander the great, history, greece, kyriakos mitsotakis, greek identity, macedonia, museum
Palace of Aigai, Where Alexander The Great Was Crowned, Reopened to Public
03:23 GMT 06.01.2024 (Updated: 03:24 GMT 06.01.2024)
Built more than 2,300 years ago, the site would mark the rise of Alexander the Great before being destroyed by Romans in 148 BC.
On Friday, the 2,300-year-old Palace of Aigai in northern Greece was fully reopened. Its reintroduction to the world is part of a 16-year renovation that has cost more than 20 million euros ($22 million) and included financial support from the European Union.
The imposing structure takes up an area of approximately 15,000 square meters (3.7 acres) and is the largest building seen in classical antiquity. It was dubbed by one academic
as the “Macedonian Parthenon”, as the Parthenon could actually fit inside of it three times.
“After many years of painstaking work, we can reveal the palace… What we are doing today is an event of global importance,” Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said during an inauguration event at the site on Friday.
The palace "has a cultural and national character, because it confirms the Greek identity of Macedonia throughout the centuries," Mitsotakis added.
Built more than 2,300 years ago during the reign of Phillip II who had transformed Macedonia into a dominant military power, the palace was where Alexander the Great was crowned king at the age of 20 after a political rival assassinated his father in 336 BCE.
Two years later Alexander would begin his conquest in the East that took him as far as modern-day Afghanistan.
The palace features a monumental propylon (a temple entrance), a mega peristyle (with 16 Doric columns on each side and could have accommodated 8,000 people), a dome, a library, and a “smaller” western peristyle that served auxiliary uses.
Sadly, this impressive piece of history was destroyed by the Romans in 148 BC. But excavations to unearth the site began in 1865 and continued until the 20th century. The restoration project then got off the ground in 2007 with assistance from the European Union---with an investment which is predicted to help boost Greece’s tourist revenue.