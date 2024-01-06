https://sputnikglobe.com/20240106/process-of-elimination-watch-russian-artillery-blast-ukrainian-positions-1116013129.html
Process of Elimination: Watch Russian Artillery Blast Ukrainian Positions
Process of Elimination: Watch Russian Artillery Blast Ukrainian Positions
Blasting Kiev regime fortifications and armor to smithereens has become something of a routine for Russian artillery units operating in the Ukrainian conflict zone.
Yet another Ukrainian troop detachment with armored support was in for a nasty surprise when it was spotted by a Russian forward reconnaissance team.Once the coordinates were relayed to the Russian artillery in the sector, the fate of the Ukrainian unit was sealed. Not even their attempts to camouflage their positions could save them from precise howitzer strikes.This short video published by the Russian Ministry of Defense shows how the action looks from on the artillery units’ end.
Yet another Ukrainian troop detachment with armored support was in for a nasty surprise when it was spotted by a Russian forward reconnaissance team.
Once the coordinates were relayed to the Russian artillery in the sector, the fate of the Ukrainian unit was sealed. Not even their attempts to camouflage their positions could save them from precise howitzer strikes.
This short video published by the Russian Ministry of Defense shows how the action looks from on the artillery units’ end.