Shadow of January 6 Capitol Riot Looming Large Over US Democracy Three Years After

Three years after the January 6 storming of the US Capitol after then-US President Donald Trump's election defeat, the United States appears to remain in a sort of Cold Civil War, analysts told Sputnik.

On January 6, 2021, a mob of Trump supporters breached the US Capitol in an attempt to halt Congress from verifying the election results. Following the January 6 riot, the then Democrat-majority House impeached Trump for "incitement of insurrection." The former US president also faces federal and state charges for alleged election inference in connection to January 6. Trump has denied doing any wrongdoing and of having the legal right to challenge the results of the 2020 election. Most recently, the US states of Maine and Colorado have decided to oust Trump from their state primary ballots, citing the insurrectionist clause in 14th Amendment. but those decisions will not be effective until a higher court rules on the appeals to their decisions. There are also efforts in the states of Illinois, Massachusetts and California to possibly remove Trump from their state primary ballots as well. Supressing DissentThe attempt to suppress all political dissent in the United States that had followed the events of January 6, 2021 is real, Europe-based financial analyst and political commentator Alex Krainer told Sputnik. Krainer also stated that Trump had been subjected to a relentless wave of politically motivated indictments to try and discredit him and create a legal justification to prevent him from running against Biden as the Republican candidate in November. Krainer predicts that even if Trump wins the Republican nomination, he would be forced into defeat by bureaucratic maneuvers and rigged processes. "Trump losing again will only lead to further consolidation of power under the DNC politburo. ... What this means is that it's become extremely difficult to challenge the [Biden] administration's abuses through the regular, judicial channels which perhaps explains the continuing legal abuse of the January 6 'insurgents," Krainer said. Destroying DemocracyUS constitutional historian and political commentator Dan Lazare told Sputnik that the Democratic legal offensive against Trump is an obvious effort to knock him out of the presidential race before US voters have a chance to head to the polls. Democrat-controlled state governments, such as Maine and Colorado, are part of a growing effort to delegitimize Trump and destroy democratic procedures, Lazare observed. The constitutional principles being quoted to justify ousting Trump from primary state ballots have no precedent or valid principle, Lazare pointed out. "The only conclusion voters will draw is that the Biden forces are as contemptuous of elections as any January 6 [protester]," he said. The January 6, 2021 storming of the US Capitol represents "another step" towards the collapse of the democratic political process across the United States, according to Lazare. University of Houston Professor of African American History Gerald Horne warns that another Trump defeat in the upcoming November vote will not end the current national political crisis, but would only exacerbate it. Mob RiotsPolitical commentator and former hedge fund manager Charles Ortel noted that the Biden administration turned a blind eye to the widespread mob riots and destruction of property carried out by Black Lives Matter and other leftist groups while they worked nonstop to Suppress the January 6, 2021 protesters. "In contrast to the rampaging crowds and extensive damage during numerous ‘Black Lives Matter’ protests (riots) across America where few protestors were prosecuted or convicted, numerous January 6 attendees have been thrown into prison and/or convicted in processes that appear to violate important Constitutional rights," Ortel told Sputnik. Trump could return to the White House, but only under an open, free and fair election in November, Ortel said. "I do not believe any likely Democrat candidate can defeat Trump other than by ‘successfully’ rigging the November 5, 2024 election," Ortel said. On Friday, Biden during a campaign speech in Pennsylvania accused Trump of making comments reminiscent of those made by Nazi officials in Germany under the Third Reich. In December, Trump rejected comparisons to Nazi German leader Adolf Hitler and called them unwarranted. Biden’s speech focused on Trump’s ties to the January 6 US Capitol riot and alleged threats posed to US democracy by the former president. Biden vowed to protect democratic principles in the United States, which he called the "central cause" of his presidency. The remarks come in advance of the 2024 US presidential election, in which Biden and Trump may again square off as their respective parties’ nominees. A recent Gallup poll found that Biden had a 39% approval rating in December, the worst of any modern president heading into a reelection campaign.

