International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240106/turkmenistan-invites-uae-companies-to-conduct-joint-gas-field-development-1116013988.html
Turkmenistan Invites UAE Companies to Conduct Joint Gas Field Development
Turkmenistan Invites UAE Companies to Conduct Joint Gas Field Development
Turkmenistan's former president and incumbent upper house chairman, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, has paid a visit to the UAE and invited the country's companies to jointly develop gas fields and build pipelines in the Central Asian nation.
2024-01-06T11:13+0000
2024-01-06T11:13+0000
economy
gurbanguly berdimuhamedow
turkmenistan
uae
gas field
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/06/1116013814_0:158:3079:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_f3c3686d85a1ca564c4bb839b5568672.jpg
"In this regard, partners and investors from the UAE (United Arab Emirates) are invited to participate in the realization of new energy projects related to the construction of gas pipeline infrastructure intended for supplying natural Turkmen gas to the region's countries and other countries," the newspaper quoted Berdimuhamedow as saying. The head of Turkmenistan's supreme representative body and the chairman of Dragon Oil's board of directors, Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, have held talks in Dubai, where Berdimuhamedow announced that the main goals of his country's energy sector are boosting oil and natural gas extraction and exporting Turkmen energy carriers and oil refining products. A memorandum of understanding was also signed between the Turkmengaz energy company and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) intended for attracting new partners for development of the Galkynysh gas field and building gas pipeline infrastructure to export gas, the newspaper reported. Meanwhile, the two countries are also exploring partnership and economic opportunities in the field of reduction of methane emissions into the atmosphere, the report said. Turkmenistan is fourth in terms of natural gas reserves after Russia, Iran, and Qatar.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230106/turkmenistan-supplies-over-350bln-cubic-meters-of-gas-to-china-since-2009-1106088961.html
turkmenistan
uae
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/06/1116013814_175:0:2906:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7b4d57e35e4af47807b631707d935811.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
turkmenistan, uae, gas, gas field, gas field sxploration, gas extraciton
turkmenistan, uae, gas, gas field, gas field sxploration, gas extraciton

Turkmenistan Invites UAE Companies to Conduct Joint Gas Field Development

11:13 GMT 06.01.2024
© Sputnik / Ramil SitdikovView of a oil and gas field
View of a oil and gas field - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.01.2024
© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov
Subscribe
ASHGABAT (Sputnik) - Turkmenistan's former president and incumbent upper house chairman, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, has paid a visit to the UAE and invited the country's companies to jointly develop gas fields and build pipelines in the Central Asian nation, the Neytralny Turkmenistan state-run newspaper reported on Saturday.
"In this regard, partners and investors from the UAE (United Arab Emirates) are invited to participate in the realization of new energy projects related to the construction of gas pipeline infrastructure intended for supplying natural Turkmen gas to the region's countries and other countries," the newspaper quoted Berdimuhamedow as saying.
The head of Turkmenistan's supreme representative body and the chairman of Dragon Oil's board of directors, Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, have held talks in Dubai, where Berdimuhamedow announced that the main goals of his country's energy sector are boosting oil and natural gas extraction and exporting Turkmen energy carriers and oil refining products.
Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedow - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.01.2023
Economy
Turkmenistan Supplies Over 350Bln Cubic Meters of Gas to China Since 2009
6 January 2023, 17:12 GMT
A memorandum of understanding was also signed between the Turkmengaz energy company and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) intended for attracting new partners for development of the Galkynysh gas field and building gas pipeline infrastructure to export gas, the newspaper reported.
Meanwhile, the two countries are also exploring partnership and economic opportunities in the field of reduction of methane emissions into the atmosphere, the report said.
Turkmenistan is fourth in terms of natural gas reserves after Russia, Iran, and Qatar.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала