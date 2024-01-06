https://sputnikglobe.com/20240106/ukraine-loses-over-190-soldiers-in-donetsk-direction-over-past-24-hours---russian-mod-1116013650.html

Ukraine Loses Over 190 Soldiers in Donetsk Direction Over Past 24 Hours - Russian MoD

The Russian armed forces in the Donetsk direction repelled two attacks by Ukraine over the past 24 hours, with Kiev's losses totaling more than 190 servicepeople, a tank and two armored vehicles, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"In the Donetsk direction, two enemy counterattacks were repulsed near the village of Georgeyevka through the actions of units of the Southern grouping of forces and artillery fire, and the units of the 28th, 42nd and mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army were defeated in the areas of [villages] Andreyevka, Bogdanovka, Kleshcheyevka and Kurdyumovka in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said. In addition, Msta-B, D-20 and D-30 howitzers were hit during the counter-battery fire, the ministry added. In the Kupyansk direction, Russian troops repulsed four counterattacks of the Ukrainian army, and Kiev lost more than 80 servicepeople and seven pieces of equipment, including a combat vehicle of the Olkha multiple launch rocket system, the ministry said. In the Zaporozhye direction, the Russian military has destroyed up to 25 Ukrainian soldiers, a tank and two armored vehicles, as well as two vehicles, the ministry said. Meanwhile, in the Liman direction Ukraine lost up to 100 servicepeople, two vehicles and a Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer, the ministry added. In the Kherson direction, Kiev lost up to 45 soldiers, a tank and four vehicles, as well as an Msta-B howitzer and an ammunition depot near the village of Inhulets, the ministry said. In the South Donetsk direction, Russian forces destroyed more than 90 Ukrainian servicepeople, two armored vehicles and six vehicles, the ministry said.

