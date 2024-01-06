International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Fault Lines
From Washington DC - the capital of the divided states of America - it's time for a show that brings you both sides of the issues that the country is talking about. We battle it out, Monday through Friday, on a show that's explosive, informative and entertaining.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240106/us-prepares-for-wider-conflict-in-middle-east-1115999980.html
US Prepares for Wider Conflict in Middle East
US Prepares for Wider Conflict in Middle East
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several topics from around the world, including fears of a wider conflict in the Middle East as other countries have been attacked since the start of the Gaza conflict.
2024-01-06T04:01+0000
2024-01-06T09:44+0000
fault lines
us
radio
israel-gaza conflict
south africa
us debt
donald trump
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/05/1115999822_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_6e598bdeea419fc55a387fd6087d4eaf.png
U.S. Prepares for Wider Conflict in Middle East
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several topics from around the world, including fears of a wider conflict in the Middle East as other countries have been attacked since the start of the Gaza conflict.
In the first hour, Fault Lines spoke to finance expert Aquiles Larrea about the United States' national debt reaching the record high of $34 trillion as lawmakers get ready for the next federal budget.In the second hour, professor Dan Kovalik joined Fault Lines to discuss South Africa bringing Israel to the international court of justice with claims of genocidal intent against the palestinian people.In the last segment, Fault Lines was joined by political commentator Angie Wong who discussed the January 6th anniversary as many protestors who were at Capitol Hill have been arrested while both political parties have used it to advance in the 2024 presidential agendas.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
south africa
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/05/1115999822_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_f016d1a61f0800334bf29029fe3fc5d2.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
middle east crisis, gaza war, us national debt, south africa lawsuit against israel, january 6 anniversary
middle east crisis, gaza war, us national debt, south africa lawsuit against israel, january 6 anniversary

US Prepares for Wider Conflict in Middle East

04:01 GMT 06.01.2024 (Updated: 09:44 GMT 06.01.2024)
Fault Lines
U.S. Prepares for Wider Conflict in Middle East
Subscribe
Jamarl L. Thomas - Sputnik International
Jamarl Thomas
All materials
- Sputnik International
Melik Abdul
All materialsWrite to the author
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several topics from around the world, including fears of a wider conflict in the Middle East as other countries have been attacked since the start of the Gaza conflict.
In the first hour, Fault Lines spoke to finance expert Aquiles Larrea about the United States' national debt reaching the record high of $34 trillion as lawmakers get ready for the next federal budget.
In the second hour, professor Dan Kovalik joined Fault Lines to discuss South Africa bringing Israel to the international court of justice with claims of genocidal intent against the palestinian people.
In the last segment, Fault Lines was joined by political commentator Angie Wong who discussed the January 6th anniversary as many protestors who were at Capitol Hill have been arrested while both political parties have used it to advance in the 2024 presidential agendas.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала