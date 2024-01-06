https://sputnikglobe.com/20240106/us-prepares-for-wider-conflict-in-middle-east-1115999980.html

US Prepares for Wider Conflict in Middle East

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several topics from around the world, including fears of a wider conflict in the Middle East as other countries have been attacked since the start of the Gaza conflict.

U.S. Prepares for Wider Conflict in Middle East On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several topics from around the world, including fears of a wider conflict in the Middle East as other countries have been attacked since the start of the Gaza conflict.

In the first hour, Fault Lines spoke to finance expert Aquiles Larrea about the United States' national debt reaching the record high of $34 trillion as lawmakers get ready for the next federal budget.In the second hour, professor Dan Kovalik joined Fault Lines to discuss South Africa bringing Israel to the international court of justice with claims of genocidal intent against the palestinian people.In the last segment, Fault Lines was joined by political commentator Angie Wong who discussed the January 6th anniversary as many protestors who were at Capitol Hill have been arrested while both political parties have used it to advance in the 2024 presidential agendas.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

