The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Rachel Blevins and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
US Sends Top Diplomats to Middle East Amid Fear of War
US Sends Top Diplomats to Middle East Amid Fear of War
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins concluded this week's shows with a discussion on several topics from around the globe.
U.S. Sends Top Diplomats to Middle East amid Fear of War
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins concluded this week's shows with a discussion on several topics from around the globe.
In the first hour, Rachel spoke to Founder of Gateway Pundit Jim Hoft about the third anniversary of the January 6 insurrection, including a poll that revealed many Americans believe federal agencies played a role in the violence.Later in the hour, Professor at the University of Illinois Francis Anthony Boyle joined the show to discuss the ongoing Middle East crisis, as the US sends their top diplomats to the region to calm tensions.To begin the last hour of the show, Rachel spoke to Author, Activist and Professor Jeff Halper about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's low approval rating and the Israeli High Court's reversal of the controversial judicial reform law.In the final segment of the show, Former Ukrainian Diplomat and Whistleblower Andrii Telizenko joined the show to discuss the internal tensions in Kiev, as the lawmakers spar over conscription laws.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
04:05 GMT 06.01.2024 (Updated: 10:03 GMT 06.01.2024)
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins concluded this week's shows with a discussion on several topics from around the globe.
In the first hour, Rachel spoke to Founder of Gateway Pundit Jim Hoft about the third anniversary of the January 6 insurrection, including a poll that revealed many Americans believe federal agencies played a role in the violence.
Later in the hour, Professor at the University of Illinois Francis Anthony Boyle joined the show to discuss the ongoing Middle East crisis, as the US sends their top diplomats to the region to calm tensions.
To begin the last hour of the show, Rachel spoke to Author, Activist and Professor Jeff Halper about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's low approval rating and the Israeli High Court's reversal of the controversial judicial reform law.
In the final segment of the show, Former Ukrainian Diplomat and Whistleblower Andrii Telizenko joined the show to discuss the internal tensions in Kiev, as the lawmakers spar over conscription laws.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
