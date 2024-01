https://sputnikglobe.com/20240106/watch-russian-ka-52-helicopters-rule-the-skies-amid-ukrainian-conflict-1116001868.html

Watch Russian Ka-52 Helicopters Rule the Skies Amid Ukrainian Conflict

Kiev's forces have been dealt a stinging blow in the Donetsk sector by one of the deadliest weapons at Russia’s disposal.

Russia's Kamov Ka-52 attack helicopters continue to confirm their already formidable reputation as these birds keep bringing pain to Ukrainian forces.According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, one such Ka-52M 'copter recently managed to take out a Ukrainian command post and score hits against Ukrainian armored vehicles in Donetsk.A short video released by the ministry online shows what such sorties look like.

