Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russian Su-25 Fighter Jet Strafe Ukrainian Positions With Unguided Missiles
Since the start of its special military operation, Russia quickly achieved air superiority due to supreme technical capabilities of its aviation and outstanding skills of Russian pilots.
The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage showing a Su-25 fighter strafing Ukrainian positions with unguided missiles. After destroying the targets, the crews performed evasive maneuvers, fired false heat targets to confuse enemy air defenses, and returned safely to home base. The MoD noted that the pilots performed pitch-up maneuvers at extremely low altitudes while firing missiles. All targets were successfully destroyed, the ministry added.
Su-25 attack aircraft in combat action
Watch Russian Su-25 Fighter Jet Strafe Ukrainian Positions With Unguided Missiles

06:08 GMT 06.01.2024
Sergey Lebedev
Since the beginning of its special military operation, Russia quickly achieved air superiority due to the superior technical capabilities of its air force and the outstanding skills of Russian pilots.
The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage showing a Su-25 fighter strafing Ukrainian positions with unguided missiles.
After destroying the targets, the crews performed evasive maneuvers, fired false heat targets to confuse enemy air defenses, and returned safely to home base.
The MoD noted that the pilots performed pitch-up maneuvers at extremely low altitudes while firing missiles. All targets were successfully destroyed, the ministry added.
