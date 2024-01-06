https://sputnikglobe.com/20240106/watch-russian-su-25-fighter-jet-strafe-ukrainian-positions-with-unguided-missiles-1116009949.html

Watch Russian Su-25 Fighter Jet Strafe Ukrainian Positions With Unguided Missiles

Since the start of its special military operation, Russia quickly achieved air superiority due to supreme technical capabilities of its aviation and outstanding skills of Russian pilots.

2024-01-06T06:08+0000

The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage showing a Su-25 fighter strafing Ukrainian positions with unguided missiles. After destroying the targets, the crews performed evasive maneuvers, fired false heat targets to confuse enemy air defenses, and returned safely to home base. The MoD noted that the pilots performed pitch-up maneuvers at extremely low altitudes while firing missiles. All targets were successfully destroyed, the ministry added.

