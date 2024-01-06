International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Ukrainian Dugout Fall to Russian Paratroopers' Assault Near Artemovsk
Watch Ukrainian Dugout Fall to Russian Paratroopers' Assault Near Artemovsk
A short video recently released by Russia’s Ministry of Defense shows a team of Russian paratroopers in action as they take on a Ukrainian dugout in the vicinity of Artemovsk (city formerly known as Bakhmut) in Donetsk People’s Republic.
2024-01-06
2024-01-06T18:47+0000
While one group of Russian paratroopers draws the attention of the Ukrainian militants and provides suppressive fire, another group uses this diversion to flank the defenders. Eventually, the paratroopers manage to get close to the dugout and proceed to clear it out using grenades.
Watch Ukrainian Dugout Fall to Russian Paratroopers' Assault Near Artemovsk

18:47 GMT 06.01.2024
A short video recently released by Russia’s Ministry of Defense shows a team of Russian paratroopers in action as they take on a Ukrainian dugout in the vicinity of Artemovsk (city formerly known as Bakhmut) in Donetsk People’s Republic.
While one group of Russian paratroopers draws the attention of the Ukrainian militants and provides suppressive fire, another group uses this diversion to flank the defenders. Eventually, the paratroopers manage to get close to the dugout and proceed to clear it out using grenades.
