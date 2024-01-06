https://sputnikglobe.com/20240106/watch-ukrainian-dugout-fall-to-russian-paratroopers-assault-near-artemovsk-1116019239.html
Watch Ukrainian Dugout Fall to Russian Paratroopers' Assault Near Artemovsk
Watch Ukrainian Dugout Fall to Russian Paratroopers' Assault Near Artemovsk
A short video recently released by Russia’s Ministry of Defense shows a team of Russian paratroopers in action as they take on a Ukrainian dugout in the vicinity of Artemovsk (city formerly known as Bakhmut) in Donetsk People’s Republic.
While one group of Russian paratroopers draws the attention of the Ukrainian militants and provides suppressive fire, another group uses this diversion to flank the defenders. Eventually, the paratroopers manage to get close to the dugout and proceed to clear it out using grenades.
russian special military operation in ukraine, russian paratroopers, artemovsk, bakhmut
russian special military operation in ukraine, russian paratroopers, artemovsk, bakhmut
