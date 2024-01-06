https://sputnikglobe.com/20240106/weekly-news-wrap-up-blinken-visits-west-asia-epstein-list-released-biden-has-no-ukraine-endgame-1116004685.html

Weekly News Wrap-Up: Blinken Visits West Asia; Epstein List Released; Biden Has No Ukraine Endgame

Secretary Blinken is visiting West Asia as fears of a broader war increase and the Kiev regime panics over the loss of neocon support.

Dr. Margaret Flowers, activist and editor of Popular Resistance.org discusses Secretary Blinken visiting the Middle East as fears of a broader war increase and the Kiev regime panics over the loss of neocon support.James Carey, host of The Left is Dead podcast, joins us to discuss the crisis in Gaza as Israeli assaults on “safe zones” cause alarm.Misty Winston, radio host and free speech and press freedom activist, joins us to discuss the New York Times story asserting Hamas rapes on October 7th and the influence of lobbying money on US politics.Steve Poikonen, host of AM WakeUp & SlowNewsDay live on Rokfin & Rumble, and Jon Jeter, journalist, and author, come together to discuss the 2024 election, the Epstein document release, and international challenges to US hegemony.Ajamu Baraka, 2016 US vice presidential candidate for the Green Party, and Yolian Ogbu, member of the Black Alliance for Peace and Horn of Africa Pan-Africans for Liberation and Solidarity, come together to discuss the South African genocide accusations against Israel and the growth and importance of the BRICS coalition. The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

