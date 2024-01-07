https://sputnikglobe.com/20240107/1116030268.html

Orthodox Christmas Celebrated Around the Globe

Christmas is one of the major Christian holidays, observed by Orthodox believers around the globe on January 7 according to the Julian calendar that pre-dates the 16th-century Gregorian one.

Members of the second-largest Christian communion in the world, the Orthodox Church, celebrate Christmas on January 7.Orthodox Russians, Serbs, Georgians, Poles and Ukrainians, as well as parishioners of the Greek Orthodox Church of Jerusalem, Eastern Catholic Churches, Coptic Christians and monks of Mount Athos celebrate Christmas according to the Julian calendar. The latter predates the Gregorian calendar used elsewhere, which was introduced in 1582 by Pope Gregory XIII.Explore Sputnik's photo gallery to find out how Christmas is celebrated by Orthodox Christians all around the globe!

