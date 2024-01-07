https://sputnikglobe.com/20240107/demonstrations-take-place-in-france-against-holding-2030-winter-olympics---reports-1116023281.html
Demonstrations Take Place in France Against Holding 2030 Winter Olympics - Reports
Demonstrations Take Place in France Against Holding 2030 Winter Olympics - Reports
Demonstrations were held in several French regions near the Alps against holding the 2030 Winter Olympic Games in the country, French media reported on Saturday.
2024-01-07T02:29+0000
2024-01-07T02:29+0000
2024-01-07T02:30+0000
world
france
europe
alps
olympics
grenoble
olympic games
demonstrations
protests
mass protests
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/18/1113616014_0:0:2486:1398_1920x0_80_0_0_e57bc20cbe9057bde2ccd94407a4c6e4.png
The France Bleu radio reported that protests occurred in Chambery, Grenoble and the Hautes-Alpes department. The demonstrators claimed that the Olympic Games would cause serious harm to the environment, as well as entail large costs and rising property prices, the report added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230719/frances-plan-to-use-ai-cameras-at-2024-paris-olympics-enables-mass-control--1111982387.html
france
alps
grenoble
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/18/1113616014_143:0:2007:1398_1920x0_80_0_0_af99b32985fd33a3fbe7320e560be68a.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
french people, french demonstrations, civil unrest, olympics, olympic games, french olympics, protests
french people, french demonstrations, civil unrest, olympics, olympic games, french olympics, protests
Demonstrations Take Place in France Against Holding 2030 Winter Olympics - Reports
02:29 GMT 07.01.2024 (Updated: 02:30 GMT 07.01.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Demonstrations were held in several French regions near the Alps against holding the 2030 Winter Olympic Games in the country, French media reported on Saturday.
The France Bleu radio reported that protests occurred in Chambery, Grenoble and the Hautes-Alpes department.
The demonstrators claimed that the Olympic Games
would cause serious harm to the environment, as well as entail large costs and rising property prices, the report added.