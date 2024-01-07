https://sputnikglobe.com/20240107/demonstrations-take-place-in-france-against-holding-2030-winter-olympics---reports-1116023281.html

Demonstrations Take Place in France Against Holding 2030 Winter Olympics - Reports

Demonstrations were held in several French regions near the Alps against holding the 2030 Winter Olympic Games in the country, French media reported on Saturday.

The France Bleu radio reported that protests occurred in Chambery, Grenoble and the Hautes-Alpes department. The demonstrators claimed that the Olympic Games would cause serious harm to the environment, as well as entail large costs and rising property prices, the report added.

