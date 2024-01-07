International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240107/demonstrations-take-place-in-france-against-holding-2030-winter-olympics---reports-1116023281.html
Demonstrations Take Place in France Against Holding 2030 Winter Olympics - Reports
Demonstrations Take Place in France Against Holding 2030 Winter Olympics - Reports
Demonstrations were held in several French regions near the Alps against holding the 2030 Winter Olympic Games in the country, French media reported on Saturday.
2024-01-07T02:29+0000
2024-01-07T02:30+0000
world
france
europe
alps
olympics
grenoble
olympic games
demonstrations
protests
mass protests
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/18/1113616014_0:0:2486:1398_1920x0_80_0_0_e57bc20cbe9057bde2ccd94407a4c6e4.png
The France Bleu radio reported that protests occurred in Chambery, Grenoble and the Hautes-Alpes department. The demonstrators claimed that the Olympic Games would cause serious harm to the environment, as well as entail large costs and rising property prices, the report added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230719/frances-plan-to-use-ai-cameras-at-2024-paris-olympics-enables-mass-control--1111982387.html
france
alps
grenoble
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/18/1113616014_143:0:2007:1398_1920x0_80_0_0_af99b32985fd33a3fbe7320e560be68a.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
french people, french demonstrations, civil unrest, olympics, olympic games, french olympics, protests
french people, french demonstrations, civil unrest, olympics, olympic games, french olympics, protests

Demonstrations Take Place in France Against Holding 2030 Winter Olympics - Reports

02:29 GMT 07.01.2024 (Updated: 02:30 GMT 07.01.2024)
© EHA News / XProtesters Chase a Fleeing Police Car in Paris, France on September 23, 2023
Protesters Chase a Fleeing Police Car in Paris, France on September 23, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.01.2024
© EHA News / X
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Demonstrations were held in several French regions near the Alps against holding the 2030 Winter Olympic Games in the country, French media reported on Saturday.
The France Bleu radio reported that protests occurred in Chambery, Grenoble and the Hautes-Alpes department.
The demonstrators claimed that the Olympic Games would cause serious harm to the environment, as well as entail large costs and rising property prices, the report added.
Surveillance camera - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.07.2023
World
France’s Plan to Use AI Cameras at 2024 Paris Olympics ‘Enables Mass Control’
19 July 2023, 07:42 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала