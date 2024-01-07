Russian President Vladimir Putin Celebrates Orthodox Christmas

International
Russian President Vladimir Putin has celebrated Orthodox Christmas in the house church at his Novo-Ogaryovo residence near Moscow, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
On Christmas Eve, Putin met with the families of the heroes of Russia who died during the special military operation in Ukraine, and together they attended the Christmas service at the church. The church there was erected in 1765. The head of state has been there on Christmas Eve more than once -- the last time was in 2022.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has celebrated Orthodox Christmas in the house church at his Novo-Ogaryovo residence near Moscow, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
On Christmas Eve, Putin met with the families of the heroes of Russia who died during the special military operation in Ukraine, and together they attended the Christmas service at the church.
The church there was erected in 1765. The head of state has been there on Christmas Eve more than once -- the last time was in 2022.
