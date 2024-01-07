https://sputnikglobe.com/20240107/russian-president-vladimir-putin-celebrates-orthodox-christmas-1116024081.html

Russian President Vladimir Putin Celebrates Orthodox Christmas

Russian President Vladimir Putin Celebrates Orthodox Christmas

Russian President Vladimir Putin has celebrated Orthodox Christmas in the house church at his Novo-Ogaryovo residence near Moscow, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

2024-01-07T04:08+0000

2024-01-07T04:08+0000

2024-01-07T04:21+0000

russia

christmas

orthodox christmas

christmas eve

vladimir putin

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/07/1116024317_0:0:2705:1521_1920x0_80_0_0_a09abf518bc407f6290d2c0150a70820.jpg

On Christmas Eve, Putin met with the families of the heroes of Russia who died during the special military operation in Ukraine, and together they attended the Christmas service at the church. The church there was erected in 1765. The head of state has been there on Christmas Eve more than once -- the last time was in 2022.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

putin, christmas eve, christmas